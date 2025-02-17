Browns should not sign Jameis Winston back in free agency

Cleveland is in desperation mode for a quarterback. The Browns are looking at an emptied quarterback room heading into the 2025 offseason and free agency, where they're expected to hunt for a starter bridge quarterback to help smoothly transition a rookie into action throughout the season.

The issue with that? There are barely any starting caliber quarterbacks available on the market, with the one that is being slated to return to their current teams, anyway - Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks on the market include Trey Lance, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, and Zach Wilson, to name a few.

Another name on this list is Jameis Winston, who just finished up his 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns after being signed prior to the season. Meant to just be a backup, Winston was thrust into the starting role for several weeks after Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles rupture.

While his tenure at starting QB began strongly, he ended up falling back into the habits that have rendered him a backup in the league - being painfully turnover prone. That's why Clevelandmust avoid taking a second chance with him, and allow him to test free agency.

Browns have to let Winston go in free agency

It's unclear what Winston is going to demand on the market this offseason, so a number for his contract isn't why the Browns should be avoiding re-signing him for 2025.

Winston simply showed exactly why he's a backup, and why he can't be a bridge quarterback to a rookie during his 2024 campaign - he's, for better or for worse, given himself far too many green lights in the pocket in his career.

His 13:12 touchdown to interception ratio almost doesn't tell the whole story. He started to really slip after the team's high octane game against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. His absurd 497 yard, four touchdown, and three interception performance was basically the tip of the iceberg for Winston, who proceeded to throw for five picks and three touchdowns after that.

He was even benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a far worse option at quarterback, because his turnover issues were so severe. Granted, the offensive line for Cleveland got shaky in 2024, and his options on offense were limited with an injury to Cedric Tillman in Week 12. But, he still had Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku to target on most of his snaps - the turnovers were just inexcusable.

Many felt that, while Winston was playing at a high level, there was a chance that the Browns had miraculously landed a veteran quarterback in free agency who could replace Watson for good. It was extremely wishful thinking, and it's now clear that Winston should be a last resort for Cleveland if they want to get serious again about their offense in 2025.

