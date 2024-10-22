Browns signing former Patriots QB off Chiefs' practice squad
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cleveland Browns are signing Kansas City Chiefs practice squad QB Bailey Zappe. Zappe has become a journeyman very early in his NFL career, bouncing from the New England Patriots where he played in 10 games last season to the Chiefs' practice squad - a team definitely not in need of quarterback play.
The Browns were expected to sign a quarterback to fill out its roster after the season ending Achilles injury to Deshaun Watson and with a potential injury to Dorian Thompson-Robinson after he stepped in for Watson in Week 7. Zappe was one of several practice squad quarterbacks the team would have to consider signing as it has really no cap space to work with to sign any free agent talent.
Zappe will very likely just be brought in to back up one of Jameis Winston or Thompson-Robinson, both of which have the trust of Cleveland's coaching staff and front office already. Winston seems primed to start after Thompson-Robinson hurt his finger in his few snaps in Week 7, and as Winston was the only quarterback in the game to throw for a touchdown. He is a veteran of the league compared to Zappe and Thompson-Robinson, making him the ideal candidate for the position for the rest of the season.
More on Deshaun Watson's injury
Watson had reportedly considered doing the same procedure that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers did to repair his Achilles - a bridge procedure that can allegedly help to heal faster from the devastating leg injury. But, per that same report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson is likely going to just go the tradition healing route and take his time to rehab ahead of 2025.
Where Watson will be playing at quarterback in 2025 still remains a mystery. He is, of course, still getting paid by Cleveland with his guaranteed contract going strong. But, in a press conference following the injury news and a day removed from the team's Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he wasn't ready to speak about Watson starting in 2025. He alluded to how tough an injury to a quarterback's Achilles is, which is a weird thing to mention if you're committed to him as the starter.
This draft is going to be chock full of quarterback talent at the top of the order, which is where Cleveland currently sits. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are two big names to monitor as potential targets by the Browns if the team can get a commitment from either to actually come and play if drafted by The Land. Watson may have played his last snap with Cleveland in Week 7.