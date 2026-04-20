Browns' smoke meter zeroes in on 3 draft targets Andrew Berry can't quit

The Cleveland Browns are in the unique position of owning two first-round draft picks and having two clear needs on their roster. Barring an unforeseen move, they'll likely spend one of their picks on a wide receiver and the other on an offensive tackle on Thursday night.

Who they use those picks on, and when, remains a mystery.

While we won't know the picks until Andrew Berry and the Browns are on the clock, they've left some clues for fans to follow. Where there's smoke, there's fire. And there is undeniably some smoke around these three prospects at No. 6 overall.

Who will the Browns draft at No. 6 overall?

USC WR Makai Lemon: Flicker

For months, there was an ongoing debate within the draft community about who the top receiver in this class is. That debate is largely settled. Carnell Tate is expected to be the first wideout off the board, but if he's gone by the time Cleveland picks, Makai Lemon could be a strong second option.

The Browns brought him in for an official visit and have been connected to him in multiple mock drafts, including Matt Miller's. He certainly fits a different archetype than the typical top receiver, but he could be a featured piece in Todd Monken's offense.

Utah OT Spencer Fano: Heating up

The Browns may be in need of a left tackle, but why not draft a prospect who can play all five positions on the offensive line? Some experts project a move to guard for Utah's Spencer Fano, but he could stay at tackle if needed. He's one of the more refined blockers in this class and has undeniable power as a run blocker.

Leading up to the draft, there's been plenty of smoke around Fano's potential to come off the board at No. 6. Peter Schrager, one of the most plugged-in analysts in the industry, made the connection in his mock draft. Dane Brugler followed suit, although he had the Browns trading down first. Nobody should be shocked if Fano is the first pick for the Browns on Thursday.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate: Blazing

If there's a bit of smoke linking the Browns to Fano, there's a wildfire around Tate. The Browns brought the Ohio State wideout in for a visit, but the connection doesn't stop there. Multiple mock drafts, including Daniel Jeremiah's, have had Cleveland taking him at No. 6.

Tate is the answer the Browns have been looking for at receiver. There's a reason he's currently the betting favorite to be the pick for Cleveland. He's a versatile target with the speed, route-running skill, and body control to threaten all areas of the field.