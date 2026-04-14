New draft rankings highlight an uncomfortable truth about Browns' strategy at No. 6

The weeks leading up to the NFL Draft are always packed with intrigue, and there may be no bigger wild-card team in this year’s event than the Cleveland Browns. General manager Andrew Berry has a history of making bold moves on draft weekend, and with a pair of first-round selections, even the top national experts seem torn on Cleveland’s potential strategy.

It’s led to some annoying national chatter about the Browns already playing for 2027 and what’s projected to be a far superior quarterback class. The Myles Garrett trade-rumor-mill has been churning since March, as if the team would seriously pull the rug out from under Todd Monken’s feet before he even coaches his first game.

This idea that the Browns would punt on the 2026 season for a draft that’s more than 365 days away is laughable. That’s not how NFL teams conduct business. The Browns may project that notion at times, but they deserve more credit than that.

Unfortunately, NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid inadvertently tossed more gas on that fire after releasing his official top-500 rankings for the 2026 draft. He not only ranked more than double the number of prospects who will be selected next weekend, but he provided grades for all 500 players, from Round 1 to UDFAs.

His analysis highlights an uncomfortable truth for the Browns and their fans: Only five total offensive players earned a true first-round grade from Reid.

There may not be enough elite offensive talent in this draft to justify a trade down at No. 6

There’s a segment of the Browns fanbase who would celebrate Cleveland taking the true best player available at No. 6 overall. Reid believes that player is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who he ranked No. 2 overall but is expected to slip outside of the top-five due to positional value.

Cleveland could use a safety in this year’s draft. Starters Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are both scheduled to enter 2026 on expiring contracts, and Myles Harden could have to prove himself to Monken and the rest of the coaching staff this summer to remain the team’s starting nickel.

A starting defense featuring Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Carson Schwesinger, and Downs would be next-level, but the Browns aren’t expected to go down that path. Their most frequently mocked selections at No. 6 are Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, and Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

Judging by Reid’s rankings, Tate and Mauioga project as the clear frontrunners. Both earned Round 1 grades, joining Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (No. 1 overall), Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (No. 6), and Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane (No. 11) as the lone offensive players with that distinction. Reid ranked Mauioga fifth overall and Tate 10th. Freeling (14th) and Fano (18th) both earned Round 1-2 grades.

Looking at the draft through this lens leads to a clear conclusion for the Browns: They should stick at No. 6 overall and make a selection. Both Downs and Tate seem like can’t-miss prospects who fans already love as Buckeyes products. Passing on both — and potentially all of the true first-round prospects, based on Reid’s analysis — in a trade down the board could be more risky in this year’s draft than most. It would send the wrong message to fans.

The Browns shouldn’t feed all the tanking narratives currently swirling around the team planning ahead for 2027. We’re still more than a week out from the 2026 draft, for crying out loud.

There will be some franchise-cornerstone-caliber players available to the Browns at No. 6 overall in this draft, and Cleveland should be looking to secure one of them early, with an eye on making moves further down the board.