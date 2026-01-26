Browns could be staring down a nightmare as an AFC team could spoil Cleveland’s plans

The Cleveland Browns promised to be thorough with their coaching search, and that has been the case. However, with six vacancies already filled, and other candidates pulling out of Cleveland’s search, the Browns are starting to run out of options. That wasn’t seen as an issue, though, because Cleveland could have been waiting on Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, a candidate who is believed to be one of the Browns’ top options from the start.

Cleveland could be planning to offer Scheelhaase the job, but there may now be a hiccup in that plan. On Monday, it was reported that the Buffalo Bills have requested to interview the pass game coordinator. If Scheelhaase agrees to interview with Buffalo, it’s very possible that the Bills could take the young coach right out of Cleveland’s grasp.

Bills interest in Nate Scheelhaase could be bad news for the Browns

The Buffalo Bills aren’t like many teams that are usually lookin for a head coach. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, and were an overtime loss away from advancing to the AFC Championship. Additionally, they have superstars Josh Allen and James Cook leading the team’s offense. A lot of coaches would jump at the opportunity to lead that group, especially an offensive-minded coach like Scheelhaase.

That’s why Buffalo wanting to interview him could be bad news for the Browns. If the Bills fall in love with Scheelhaase, and offer him the job, he could be deciding between Buffalo and Cleveland. If he selects the Bills, which no one would fault him for, the Browns would have to pivot to a different option. That other option would probably be defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The good news for Cleveland is that it currently has the upper hand in pursuit of Scheelhaase. The Browns flew to Los Angeles on Monday morning to hold their second interview with Scheelhaase. NFL reporter Peter Schrager shared that the lengthy interview was already taking place at 2:35 pm ET, and Schrager circled back just before 5:00 pm ET to report that the interview was still taking place.

That means the Browns have spent all day with Scheelhaase, and could close the deal before parting with him. For the Bills, who are hoping to meet with Scheelhaase Monday evening, they could be too late. Or, they could be right on time to spoil Cleveland’s party.