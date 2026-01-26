Browns lose another exciting candidate as Cleveland’s coaching search nears an end

With just two teams still playing football, the Cleveland Browns could be closing in on a head coaching hire. While it remains to be seen who that will be, a recent development removed one option off the table. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski reportedly took himself out of the running to be Cleveland’s next head coach.

Udinski was considered one of the top finalists for the Browns’ job, but on Monday, it was reported that he got a pay raise from Jacksonville to remain on as its offensive coordinator. The young offensive-minded coach is still apart of the Buffalo Bills’ coaching search, but if he doesn’t get that job, he will be back in Jacksonville, not Cleveland.

Remaining Cleveland candidates: defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and former Ravens OC Todd Monken. https://t.co/fXe9ZKvt1Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

Grant Udinski removes himself from Browns’ coaching search

There was a point in Cleveland’s coaching search when many people were willing to bet Udinski would be the next head coach of the Browns. The Jaguars offensive coordinator had went through two rounds of interviews with the Browns, and was clearly viewed as a finalists. Despite him recently turning 30 years old, and never calling plays, his reputation as a brilliant offensive mind and rising star in the coaching ranks had fans excited about him potentially leading the Browns.

That dream is no more, as he joins a handful of other candidates who pulled out of Cleveland’s search. While some are quick to spin this into a negative for the Browns, others argue that this is a sign Udinski knew he wasn’t getting the job.

In recent days, Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase emerged as a top candidate for the Browns, alongside Udinski. The team is meeting with Scheelhaase on Monday morning in Los Angeles, following the Rams NFC Championship loss on Sunday. There’s a belief that this could be the final step in the franchise offering Scheelhaase the job.

If Udinski was aware of that, it’s understandable why he would pull his name. It’s also very much a possibility that he ultimately decided he would rather return to Jacksonville or coach the Bills. Whatever the case, Grant Udinski won’t be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but the franchise does seem close to finding out who will.