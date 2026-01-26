Browns fans will crack a smile as HC candidate's snub comes back to bite him

The Cleveland Browns seem to be inching closer to finding their new head coach. Barring a shocking turn of events, they will steal one of Sean McVay's primary assistants, as they will meet in person with pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Monday.

Notably, he wasn't the only Los Angeles Rams rising star they wanted to meet with during their interviewing process. They also requested permission to interview defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who ultimately withdrew himself from consideration.

Now, with all but four openings left in the league — one being the Browns' — it looks like Don Shula's grandson might not be a head coach next season. And even if he does, he might be with one of the worst teams in all of football.

Chris Shula's Browns snub may have come back to bite him

Shula may have agreed with those unimpressed by what the Browns have to offer. He may have felt like he had a legitimate chance to coach the Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers, but both of whom have moved on in a different direction.

Barring a surprise, he's not going to get the Buffalo Bills' head coaching position. Josh Allen is reportedly going to be heavily involved in the hiring process, and it's hard to believe he's going to favor a defensive-minded candidate, especially after the team just parted ways with Sean McDermott.

That leaves him with either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders might be an appealing destination, given their young stars and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. That being said, Tom Brady played a big part in them going with Pete Carroll last season, so even though it didn't work, it's clear that he wants an experienced head coach with a playoff pedigree to run the operation.

The Cardinals might be Shula's only hope. We're talking about a team with no clear plan at quarterback and not many weapons to work with on either side of the field. They've drawn the least traction in the head coach hiring cycle, and for great reasons.

That's not to say that Shula would've gotten the Browns job if he had met with them; maybe he even wasn't the best candidate. Still, as an inexperienced 39-year-old just about to get his first chance, he wasn't in a position to snub anybody. Even if it was just to get a feel of the interviewing process, he had to take the interview.

Now that the ship has sailed, he might be stuck as a No. 2 for a little longer. Yikes!