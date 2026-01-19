Top Browns head coach target snubs team for one he hasn’t even joined (yet)

The Cleveland Browns' pursuit of a new head coach is down another candidate. They couldn't get a meeting with John Harbaugh, but the former Baltimore Ravens head coach wasn't the only one who wasn't interested in the job.

The Browns reportedly wanted to meet with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. But, as pointed out by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Shula wound up meeting with five other teams instead.

"Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula wound up doing five HC interviews—he met with the Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Cardinals. He'd gotten seven requests," Breer wrote on X.

Chris Shula snubs the Browns in head coaching interviews

The fact that he took other interviews shows that it's not a matter of wanting to stay as an assistant coach for another year; he simply wasn't interested in that position. Notably, it might not be a Sean McVay thing, as the Browns did meet with passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Chris, the grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, had some obvious ties to Ohio. He attended Miami (Ohio) and began his coaching career with John Carroll. Even so, none of that was enough to lure him to Berea.

Shula is one of three Rams assistant coaches drawing head coaching buzz. The aforementioned Scheelhaase and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur might also leave McVay's side. Given how many of his disciples have landed head coaching positions somewhere else, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to watch all of three get promotions somewhere else.

The Rams' defense ranked 10th in total points allowed per game (20.4), and with the Browns' elite defensive front, Shula looked like a perfect fit. Clearly, he feels otherwise, and that might actually be for the best.

If the Browns want a defensive-minded coach, they might as well just give incumbent defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz a chance. He's well-liked and respected in the locker room, has done an outstanding job in his three years in charge, and he's certainly paid his dues after his failed head coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Even so, the Browns might be better off with a different profile here. The offense has been a major issue for years now, and even though plenty of that has to do with the personnel and the lack of talent at quarterback and wide receiver, they could benefit greatly from finding someone who can finally take the offense into the 21st century.