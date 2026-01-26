The Browns could make their head coach decision Monday with one clear favorite

The Cleveland Browns' long and complex interviewing process might finally come to an end. Mike McDaniel's decision to withdraw himself from consideration for the head coaching job put the team in a tough spot, as they needed to find another minority external candidate to interview for the position.

The team just announced that they conducted an in-person interview with Washington Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn. Now, they only need to meet with at least one other minority candidate in person to be Rooney Rule compliant and able to hire whoever they please as their next head coach.

That's why they're going to be extremely aggressive in their pursuit of Nate Scheelhaase. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, they intend to fly to Los Angeles to meet with him as soon as he returns to California from the NFC Championship Game.

"The Browns will fly to Los Angeles to interview Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase there on Monday," Cabot wrote. "They’ll do the interview there because Scheelhaase will be returning late Sunday night from the NFC Championship Game vs. the Seahawks Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Seattle."

Browns zeroing in on Nate Scheelhaase after completing key Rooney Rule step

Scheelhaase has already met with the Browns, but his interview didn't qualify for the Rooney Rule because it wasn't in person. After meeting with Lynn, the Browns could hire Scheelhaase as soon as on Monday, with the Rams' season now over following Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks.

The Browns are reportedly down to Scheelhaase or Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. They've also conducted second interviews with incumbent defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but both of them look like insurance policies right now.

Scheelhaase played quarterback at Illinois and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2015. He then joined the Iowa State coaching staff and even called plays for them before joining Sean McVay's team in 2024. He started out as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist before his promotion to pass game coordinator in 2025.

He's been a quick riser in the coaching scene, and he was instrumental in helping Matthew Stafford have an MVP-caliber season. Also, with the Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy, the Browns face one fewer competitor for his services, so all signs point to him becoming Kevin Stefanski's successor.