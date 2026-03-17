We get it. The Cleveland Browns have been down bad over the last few seasons. It's become a common refrain for the media to dunk on the Browns no matter what moves they make — it's the hive mind phenomenon at work.

Fans who have been closely paying attention, however, see that something real is being built in Cleveland after two years of misery.

The ill-fated decision to trade for Deshaun Watson is on the precipice of running its course and Browns fans couldn't be more eager to see the end of an error. For all of the well-earned criticism flung Andrew Berry's way, it's hard not to commend his efforts in the 2026 free agency period.

Bleacher Report's post-first wave of free agency roster rankings predictably excluded the Cleveland Browns. It's the inclusion of some other teams, however, that reveals the unmistakable Browns bias that will persist until the team is able to string together winning seasons and makes some noise in the playoffs.

Among the teams that made the cut, it's hard to argue with many of them. We're talking perennial playoff teams with entrenched franchise QBs or extremely well-rounded rosters. Even the most ardent Browns fan won't try to convince you that the Browns are better than the Rams, Broncos, Bills, Eagles, or Seahawks.

The Browns' free agent haul should have them competing in 2026

Andrew Berry completely rebuilt the offensive line in free agency (and via trade) with high-quality veterans such as Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard, as well as youthful up-and-comers like Zion Johnson and 2025 returnee Teven Jenkins.

The Browns' defense last season was already one of the league's best units. It's not hard to see that with few defections and a couple additions along the margins, the defense should stand to replicate its success, if not improve, in 2026. With Todd Monken taking the reins, it's hard not to see a turnaround on the horizon.

Where the list is sure to irk Browns fans is the honorable mentions section. The inclusion of the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers is perhaps the most glaring example of media darlings getting the benefit of the doubt when no such treatment is warranted.

As the roster currently stands, the Steelers starting quarterback in 2026 will either be Mason Rudolph or 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. While the Browns quarterback room is hardly inspiring, it's safe to say that it's on par with Pittsburgh's.

The rest of the Steelers roster is very comparable to the Browns, which is probably why the Browns were able to steal an ugly win in Week 17 last season, holding the Aaron Rodgers-led offense to a measly six points.

The beautiful thing about the NFL is that debates get decided one way or the other on the field. An uber-rare tie notwithstanding, one team wins, the other loses. There's no gray area.

Browns fans have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2026. With a rock-solid free agency class in tow, an out-of-the-park draft class in April will send this team soaring up these lists in the very near future.