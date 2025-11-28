Browns still haven't come to the Dillon Gabriel realization that they need to

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a quarterback conundrum, causing unnecessary drama. And in truth, they brought it on themselves.

That's what happens when you mortgage the franchise's future on a proven veteran who never came close to meeting expectations. That's what happens when you trade away an accomplished Super Bowl winner who went on to thrive briefly with an AFC North rival. And that's what happens when you select two high-profile quarterbacks in the same draft.

Those in power preferred Dillon Gabriel, taking him in the third round. That didn't prevent them from taking Shedeur Sanders in the fifth, and his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 has given him another go-around this weekend versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Browns have a massive Dillon Gabriel decision on their hands this offseason

Sanders is more than deserving. His performance was not flawless by any stretch, but he brought the Browns more purpose and dynamism than at any stage when Gabriel was under center. If the same trend continues, it will lead the Browns to a harsh realization about the former Oregon standout.

Gabriel isn't ready. He's undersized and lacks the traits typically associated with productive signal-callers at the next level. He's struggling to see the field effectively, and the mistakes were glaring. Sanders isn't much better, but there is a flamboyance and confidence that Cleveland needs, at least over its remaining games in 2025.

This is all part of the Browns' evaluations before another pivotal offseason. They will be watching both Gabriel and Sanders' progress closely. If they are not entirely satisfied, the staff could bring Deshaun Watson back into the fold. More likely, they could identify a potential franchise quarterback with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Where that would leave Gabriel is anyone's guess. Nobody was expecting miracles from the Day 2 pick, and his time under center represented a brutal indicator of what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Sanders already knew that, given that his dad is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but there is no doubt that both are on shaky ground until further notice.

Sanders is the only one who can do anything about that as the QB1, for now anyway. How much longer that stays the case is performance-related, so Gabriel needs to remain ready when, or if, his time arrives again.

This isn't what Gabriel envisaged for his rookie campaign. And unless the tide turns quickly in his favor, the Browns will have a massive decision to make when their regular-season engagements conclude.