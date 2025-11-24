Shedeur Sanders had a perfect message for his haters after historic start with Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has never been shy about expressing his belief in his self. After picking up a win in his first career start on Sunday, something no Browns quarterback has done since 1995, the rookie quarterback certainly had some things to say to anyone praying for his downfall.

During his postgame press conference, the rookie quarterback acknowledged that a lot of people want to see him fail, however, Sanders simply said, “it ain’t gonna happen,” before repeating himself for good measure. After Cleveland’s big win, and the rookie’s performance, on Sunday, he deserves to say whatever he wants to haters.

Shedeur Sanders hits back at people hoping for him to fail

Athletes often over exaggerate the hate that comes their way, or how many people are doubting them, because it creates a nice motivating factor. However, this isn’t the case with Sanders. While the rookie quarterback and his famous family has a ton of supporters, they have plenty of vocal haters who relish in their shortcomings as well. The Browns rookie is aware of that, and he wanted to take some time to deliver a message directly to them.

Of course, it’s easy to talk after a win, but Sanders was talking a big game before kickoff as well. In a pregame interview with CBS Sports reporter Tiffany Blackmon, Sanders was asked what he’s hoping to show his teammates, the organization, and Browns fans. The rookie quarterback locked onto the camera and said he was about to show everyone, “I’m who they been looking for,” before walking off. Making a statement like that before your first ever start in the NFL is risky, but it showed Sanders’ confidence.

Fortunately for him and the Browns, he delivered. The rookie quarterback completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Additionally, he was sacked just once for a loss of three yards. Most importantly, Cleveland won 24-10. With Browns quarterbacks making their first career start being 0-17 since 1999, Sunday’s win was monumental for Sanders and the franchise.

Now, the question is if he will remain in the lineup. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to a starter following the game, but it’s hard to imagine Cleveland sending him back to the bench. If Sanders stays on the field, he’ll be able to keep proving his haters wrong.