Browns stock report: This receiving stat shows just how bad the offense has been
While the Cleveland Browns were handed another loss in their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints, dropping them to 2-8 on the season, they had a few things to take away from the contest that they can keep exploring throughout the losing season.
One of those things is exploring just how consistent Jameis Winston can be for this team moving forward and not just for the remainder of 2024. Winston had two touchdown passes in addition to nearly 400 passing yards and zero giveaways in the loss, which was a huge relief after he had a three interception showing against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Read more: Kevin Stefanski shows up on hot seat list after NFL insider hints at firings
Granted, the Chargers defense is elite, but Winston looked completely night and day from that performance compared to his in Week 11. Poised, precise, and smart, Winston looked the part of a veteran quarterback just trying his best to guide this team to victories. Unfortunately, the defense just couldn't hold up against a typically weak Saints offense, and Taysom Hill ran roughshod over Cleveland's safeties.
Cleveland's offense has typically been the weak spot in close games this season, but Week 11 had mutiple Browns receivers with double digit receiving yards. One specific receiving stat finally recorded by the Browns in Week 11 truly shows just how bad the offense has been all season long, though.
Jerry Jeudy's receiving yards broke sad threshold for Cleveland's offense
Jerry Jeudy managed to piece together a 142 receiving yard game in addition to scoring a touchdown, which made for the first time that a Browns receiver hit 100 or more receiving yards all season long. Even though Cedric Tillman has been firing on all cylinders and even though the Browns' run game has been bleak, Week 11 marked the first time all season long a receiver touched 100 receiving yards.
That's a great thing for the Browns as they shift from a must win mindset to one of just trying to figure out what to carry over into 2025 and what to leave behind. Winston was playing freely in Week 11, and receivers like Jeudy who thrive with a ton of motion need to be the types of receivers the Browns surround Winston with next year. That's, of course, assuming they keep him headed into next season.
If Cleveland is liking the chemistry between Winston and these receivers, they should consider saving their prime draft pick for an offensive lineman or for a young, solid receiver to add alongside Tillman for Winston to play alongside. As of now, running it back probably isn't in the cards for this front office, but the draft can certainly fill a few of the holes on the O-line and downfield that need filling.