Browns would be wise to steer clear of potential nepotism nightmare
It has been obvious for quite some time, but the Cleveland Browns are definitely going to be in the market for a new starting quarterback next season. With the chances of Cleveland having a high draft selection being extremely high, there may be a temptation to take a quarterback near the top of the draft. As enticing as Shedeur Sanders may seem, the Browns must explore all other options available to them.
This is not simply about Sanders' ability as a quarterback; it is about any potential interference that could come from his father, Deion Sanders. Sanders has stated his desire to be involved in informing certain organizations that Sanders will not be playing for them and not to draft him.
This is not necessarily a new process for a parent of a potential drafted player, but this does not feel like the involved and hands-off approach used by Archie Manning with Eli. With Deion's high-profile and still active presence in the world of football, expect there to be a more constant and vocal approach no matter where Sanders ends up.
There is something else to consider here besides Shedeur and what impact Deion could have on where he ends up. Even though he has recently downplayed the possibility of leaving Colorado, some still feel that he could make the jump to the NFL coaching ranks, and with the somewhat high likelihood of coaching change in Cleveland, this could create an opportunity to pair father and son on the same team, a possibility the Browns would be wise to pass on.
With the number of issues that already exist in Cleveland, adding the potential for nepotism into the mix could cause even more friction for an organization that already seems quite fragile. Deion clearly has Shedeur's best interests in mind regarding the upcoming draft process, but if he were to coach him in the NFL, the best interest of the team would take precedence, or at least it should.
The best path forward for the Browns is to explore non-quarterback options in the draft, as this class is not being viewed highly. Find a short-term solution (perhaps Jameis Winston for a year?) before getting in a position to select a quarterback in 2026. Cleveland's draft board should read as "best available non-quarterback" when it is their turn to make their selection in the first draft selection next April.
There very well come a point where he would be forced to choose between the team or Sanders, and that could become an issue. Why take a chance on this potentially disastrous outcome? The Browns are already on the brink of total collapse, and bringing this combination to Cleveland would only accelerate that process.
Meanwhile, they should consider other options to take over for Kevin Stefanski (if he is let go following this year's disastrous campaign), preferably someone who has coached in the NFL previously. This is not to discount what Sanders has been able to accomplish at Colorado, but there is a distinct difference between coaching in college and coaching in the NFL.
The Browns should be seeking out known commodities in the NFL during their coach search. Someone who can make the adjustments this current regime has proven incapable of and capitalize on what should be an open competitive window. Sanders may be able to be that person down the line, but that currently does not apply to him, and that should disqualify him from Cleveland's potential coaching search.