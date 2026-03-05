Browns take top O-line riser from combine in new 2026 mock draft

We’re about to get more answers when free agency kicks off next week, but the Cleveland Browns at least created more options for themselves at pick No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The majority of way-too-early mock drafts tabbed Cleveland with its right tackle of the future, either Miami’s Francis Mauigoa or Utah’s Spencer Fano. Monday’s trade (and subsequent extension) for Tytus Howard filled that spot, though, as the Browns are expected to keep Howard on the right side, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cleveland could thus take a true best player available approach, which is in general manager Andrew Berry’s wheelhouse. The Browns could feasibly pivot to the top wide receiver on their board, like Carnell Tate, or surprise with a defensive stalwart who slips through the top five, like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs.

FanSided’s Cody Williams recently put another intriguing option on the table that could gain steam as we get closer to the draft. Georgia left tackle Monroe Freeling tested off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, and Williams could see the Browns reaching for his services at No. 6 overall.

“One of the biggest risers from the NFL Combine, Monroe Freeling is going to come off the board much sooner than expected. Much like Mauigoa, his projection is one of his biggest strengths, as Freeling was someone who developed throughout the 2025 season at Georgia. Having said that, the Browns need a future in the trenches in their current situation, and betting on the improvements Freeling has already made as well as his physical potential is a smart bet for this franchise.”

Monroe Freeling’s combine surge could change Browns’ plans at No. 6

Prior to the combine, Freeling’s range was expected to be closer to Cleveland’s second first-round pick this year, No. 24 overall via last year's trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A jump into the top 10 would be seismic.

There are dots to connect here, though. The most obvious is head coach Todd Monken, who won two national championships with Georgia and Kirby Smart. If they don’t already, the Browns should have all the predraft intel on Freeling they need to make a decision at No. 6 overall.

This could also open up trade-back options, with the Browns potentially acquiring draft capital for 2027 to continue their rebuild, while still targeting a top left tackle prospect like Freeling or Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

The deciding factor here could ultimately be this upcoming first wave of free agency. If the Browns sign a veteran to pair opposite Howard for the next two or three years, it would make more sense to draft an impact player at No. 6, and react to the board later on Day 1 in regard to the tackle prospects.

But if the Browns enter Round 1 with Dawand Jones as their de facto starter at left tackle, all bets are off. That scenario would put a more aggressive move to draft Freeling very much in play.