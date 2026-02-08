Browns trade target could quietly help solve a massive 2026 problem

The Cleveland Browns have a big quarterback problem, as per usual. However, their offensive line woes might be an even more pressing issue right now. They have little to no chances of landing a significant upgrade at quarterback this offseason, but that's not the case with the offensive line.

The Browns have three of five starters scheduled to test free agency, and Joel Bitonio is likely to retire. They could be left with offensive tackle Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin, both of whom have experience as starters but can't be trusted to stay healthy.

Considering that, this team will have to get creative to solve its offensive line woes in the offseason. And even though they will probably get multiple linemen in the NFL Draft, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Walker Little would be a feasible trade target as well.

"Walker Little would be a relatively cheap way to address their left tackle opening. He was benched at left tackle this season, but he played much better before 2025. He had a 2.9 blown block percentage in eight starts in 2024 (via SIS Data Hub)," Ballentine wrote.

Browns’ next offensive move might come from a familiar trade partner

The Browns and Jaguars' front offices clearly have an amicable relationship. They pulled off a huge draft-day trade that sent Travis Hunter to Florida, and then swapped Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II during the regular season. So, they might as well make it 3-for-3.

Granted, Little isn't a superstar by any means. He lost his starting spot this season, and his Pro Football Focus grade of 62.7 ranked 58th among 89 eligible players. He also had a 5.1 percent blown block percentage last season.

That said, it's not like the Browns need him to be their anchor or their primary blindside protector. Yes, this team needs starters, but they also lack depth, and he'd certainly be a serviceable rotational piece who can start every now and then when needed.

The Browns will probably take at least one offensive tackle in the first round of the draft. As such, it certainly can't hurt to have some older players there to mentor him and teach him the ropes of the game.

More than that, landing Little shouldn't take a lot, and he's still under contract through 2027 at just $11.5 million a year.