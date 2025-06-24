Browns training camp could start rough (but flip fast if this hits)

The Cleveland Browns will be under a microscope when they return for training camp, thanks to a crowded quarterback room and wide-open QB competition. However, the team has far more to figure out in training camp than just a starting quarterback. Among the top concerns will be figuring out who the team’s best pass catchers are. Considering Cleveland’s roster, the quarterbacks could have trouble finding quality pass catchers unless a couple of guys emerge early in camp.

Jerry Jeudy returns as the team’s top wideout after a career year in 2024. In his first season with the Browns, Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, earning him a trip to the first Pro Bowl of his career. After making a ton of plays throughout OTAs and minicamp, all signs point to Jeudy picking up right where he left off.

Unfortunately, the concerns about the receiver room start right after him, with Cedric Tillman as the next best wideout on the roster. However, the Browns have a couple of guys who could carve out significant roles for themselves with a good training camp.

Browns will need to find receiver production outside of Jerry Jeudy in training camp

One name to watch going into camp will be Jamari Thrash. Entering year two in the league, Thrash has created expectations after putting together a solid offseason in Cleveland. After catching just three passes for 22 yards as a rookie, the 2024 fifth-round pick seems prepared to be a contributor to the Browns offense this season.

Another wideout who could claim a big role is Diontae Johnson. Johnson is a newcomer to the team, signing with Cleveland this offseason, but he’s one of the most experienced guys in the room, entering year seven with 424 career receptions for 4,738 and 28 touchdowns. After delivering consistent production in his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a Pro Bowl year in 2021, Johnson bounced around three different teams last season.

The veteran receiver is ready to leave last season in last year, and Cleveland needs him to do just that. If Johnson and Thrash could step up for the Browns, the offense has a chance to be productive, as the unit expects strong production from the running backs, the tight ends, and Jerry Jeudy.

READ MORE