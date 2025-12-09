Browns turn their back on Shedeur Sanders for Heisman favorite in new 2026 mock draft

Even after Shedeur Sanders amassed nearly 400 total yards and four touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' narrow, 31-29 loss to the previously one-win Tennessee Titans, it still seems more likely than not that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski will use a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on selecting a new franchise quarterback.

The mission is clear for NFL Mock Draft prognosticators like Marcus Mosher and Ryan Fowler of FanSided. Not only do the Browns need to start fresh with a new signal-caller, but they must rebuild their offensive line so this new savior is not pummeled into the ground.

Both Mosher and Fowler had the Browns taking their signal-caller of the future, with the former opting for Oregon's Dante Moore, and the latter for Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. With the subsequent second pick in the draft, both mocks had Cleveland using a pick that originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars on an offensive lineman.

Mosher had the Browns picking a tackle in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor who could help keep their prized new quarterback upright. Fowler decided to get this new signal-caller some protection on the inside, using their second first-round pick on Penn State guard Vega Ioane.

Cleveland Browns replace Shedeur Sanders with new top QB in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Mendoza is looking more like a No. 1 overall pick by the week, as Indiana's upset of Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship has the Hoosiers' star looking like someone who could take even a moribund franchise like Cleveland and use his big arm to turn things around.

Moore is starting to solidify himself as QB2 as the season goes on, as concerns about a lack of starting experience and mobility can be made up for with a whip-like arm, tremendous accuracy on shorter passes, and a willingness to challenge defenses with throws into tight windows.

Proctor tips the scales at over 350 pounds, but he is remarkably light on his feet and athletic for someone that size. He should start right away in Cleveland. In a weak guard and center class, Ioane is the only player who appears to be locked into the first round.

While Sanders could flip the script by dominating in the final four games of the season and forcing the Browns to take him seriously as a possible franchise leader, the more likely option is that Cleveland will enter 2026 with a new top dog in the quarterback room and Sanders serving as the backup.