Browns urged to fix this position in 2026 draft (but it’s probably not what you think)

Following a draft day trade down from number two to five in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns find themselves with two first-round picks in next year's draft. Neither Cleveland nor Jacksonville is favored to make the postseason, so both picks could end in the top half or even higher.

The quarterback class in 2024 featured six players who went in the top 12, but that wasn't the case in 2025, as just two quarterbacks went in the entire first round. Cleveland will likely turn their focus to 2026 to find their franchise quarterback unless Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders surpass their draft expectations. Despite the everlasting need under center, PFF's Trevor Sikkema highlighted building the future offensive line as the Browns' area to think about in next year's draft.

Browns urged to focus on offensive line in 2026 NFL Draft

Going into the new year, third-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones is the only projected starter who won't be in their age-30 or later season. Zak Zinter and Luke Wypler are former draft picks in depth roles as of now, but both are yet to take the step towards being a staple up front. Sikkema is very concerned about the long-term outlook of this position, as Zinter, Wypler, Jones, and free agent addition Cornelius Lucas are the only ones under contract past 2025.

"Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been All-Pro offensive linemen, but both are now above the age of 30 and weren't at their best in 2024, earning 65.8 and 64.2 PFF overall grades, respectively. The same can be said for center Ethan Pocic, who allowed his most quarterback pressures in a season his his 2017 rookie campaign. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is entering the final year of his deal, and third-year man Dawand Jones is scheduled to start at the opposite tackle spot (46.4 PFF overall grade in 2024).



This entire offensive line could be gone within the next two years, and yet, the Browns don’t have any legitimate options waiting in the wings." PFF's Trevor Sikkema

Joel Bitonio is very likely to retire after the year, and it's unlikely the Browns will return all of Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller. It seems obvious that 2026 is a great shot to find a franchise quarterback, but the offensive line will need to be in a spot that is fit for developing a rookie.

Perhaps the offensive scheme changes result in Teller and Conklin regaining their form, and the Browns can do their best to keep both on short-term deals. Assuming they don't have to package their first-round picks to get their quarterback of choice, the offensive line is right near the top of the priority list, far out from the 2026 NFL Draft.

