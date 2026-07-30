Browns voice didn't mince words after Cleveland's rough start to camp

The Cleveland Browns officially kicked off training camp in Berea on Wednesday. It was a 90-minute soft opening for when fans arrive in full force on Friday for the first of nine open practices.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Browns fans didn’t miss much on Day 1, at least not in terms of the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders or the offense in general.

“Outside of one stretch to start a mid-practice 7-on-7 session, Watson struggled to string completions together and too often threw high floaters on routes outside the numbers. On a day that the clear emphasis was on the quick passing game, Sanders mostly threw checkdowns and quick swing passes. The only notable downfield completion of the day came when Sanders hit first-round rookie KC Concepcion down the sideline late in the 7-on-7 period.”

Yikes.

It’s worth noting that the offense worked mostly on the quick passing game, as well as some third-and-long situations. Snap decisions may have led to the Browns’ three interceptions, including two by Watson on back-to-back plays during one brutal 11-on-11 period.

But this certainly wasn’t the tone-setting start that head coach Todd Monken was looking for.

Day 1 showed just how much work Cleveland's offense still has ahead

It was fun to dream about the Browns’ offense morphing into an instant game-changer under Monken’s direction. Day 1 of camp served as a painful reminder of the long road ahead.

Monken's Week 1 quarterback decision is far from his only problem entering a pivotal summer. The Browns are also breaking in an entirely new offensive line, and they will be relying heavily on first- and second-year players like running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin, and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to produce out of the gate.

Then there’s the added issue of the Browns rostering one of the best defenses in football. General manager Andrew Berry helped solidify that unit this week by signing both Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit to lucrative extensions. The defense has always been ahead of the offense in Cleveland, but it could reach another level this year.

The quarterback shuffle will play a major role. Watson got every first-team rep on Day 1. Sanders will get his turn with the ones in Thursday’s practice. How the reps will be distributed on Friday, with fans in the stands for the first time, is anyone’s guess.

Sanders can’t fare much worse. Jackson called Watson’s first training camp practice in two years “mostly dreadful.”

“Cleveland Browns training camp is fully underway,” Jackson added. “It’s going to be quite a month.”