Browns 2026 training camp tracker: Latest updates, news, rumors, and more

After months of debate and speculation, it’s finally time for the Cleveland Browns to hit the field and start gearing up for the start of the 2026 regular season.

Much has changed since the Browns struggled their way through yet another double-digit-loss campaign. There’s a new head coach in town in Todd Monken, as well as a new-look training camp roster that’s been infused with young talent.

Cleveland’s 90-man training camp roster will feature 23 rookies, including the team’s 10 selections from the 2026 draft. The roster includes a whopping 54 players aged 25 and under, led by star linebacker Carson Schwesinger and new edge rusher Jared Verse.

The Browns no longer have Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1 in exchange for Verse and three draft picks, but the future remains bright. Competition will define Cleveland's camp as Monken trims his up-and-coming roster to an initial 53 players ahead of Week 1.

MORE: Dawg Fight: Every Browns training camp battle that could shape the 2026 roster

Not many are expecting Cleveland to compete for a playoff berth this season, but there are plenty of storylines to follow, from the tight quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to an offensive line that could feature five new starters and a defense entering the post-Garrett era under first-year coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Cleveland Browns training camp over the next month.

Cleveland Browns 2026 training camp tracker

Last updated: Wednesday, July 29

Browns training camp snapshot

First open practice: Friday, July 31

Friday, July 31 Open practices remaining: 9

9 First preseason game: Saturday, August 15, at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Injury updates

Active/Physically Unable to Perform

DT Maliek Collins: The Browns plan to ease the 31-year-old Collins into summer activities as he continues to work his way back from last year’s season-ending quad injury. With an active/PUP designation, Collins can be added back to the active roster at any time.

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list with a neck injury on May 8, ending his 2026 season.

Latest practice updates

Wednesday, July 29: This section will be updated daily throughout training camp. Check back for the latest news and rumors!

What Todd Monken is saying

Wednesday, July 29: Todd Monken is scheduled to meet with the media prior to practice at 12:50 p.m.

Browns practice schedule

Wednesday, July 29: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Friday, July 31: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Saturday, Aug. 1: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Thursday, Aug. 6: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Friday, Aug. 7: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Saturday, Aug. 8: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Tuesday, Aug. 11: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. *Wednesday, Aug. 12: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 : 1:15 p.m.

: 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20: 1:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Buffalo Bills)

1:15 p.m. (Joint practice with Buffalo Bills) Monday, Aug. 24: 1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: 1:15 p.m.

* — denotes practices open to the public.

Updated Browns 90-man roster

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

RB: Davon Booth, TJ Harden, Quinshon Judkins, Ahmani Marshall, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

FB: Michael Burton

WR: Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea, Jerry Jeudy, Gage Larvadain, Jamari Thrash, Cedric Tillman, Tylan Wallace, Kole Wilson

TE: Brenden Bates, Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan, Jack Stoll, Blake Whiteheart

OT: Austin Barber, Jeremiah Byers, Jack Conley, Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Izavion Miller, Tyre Phillips

G: Kendrick Green, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Zak Zinter

C: Parker Brailsford, Kingsley Eguakun, Luke Wypler

G/C: Elgton Jenkins

DT: Elijah Chatman, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Sam Kamara

DE: Logan Fano, Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Tyreak Sapp, Khordae Sydnor, Jared Verse, Brenton Whitley, Alex Wright

LB: Reid Carrico, Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Winston Reid, Carson Schwesinger, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Nathaniel Watson, Quincy Williams

CB: Tre Avery, Myles Bryant, Tyson Campbell, Michael Coats Jr., Nate Evans, Myles Harden, Damarri Mathis, D’Angelo Ross, Denzel Ward

S: Zion Washington, Daniel Thomas, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Donovan McMillon, Ronnie Hickman, Tyron Herring, Chris Edmonds, Grant Delpit

LS: Rex Sunahara

P: Wes Pahl, Nik Constantinou, Corey Bojorquez

K: Andre Szmyt

Latest Browns 53-man roster projection

QB: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

FB: Michael Burton

WR: Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer, Blake Whiteheart

OT: Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Austin Barber, Dawand Jones, KT Leveston

G/C: Parker Brailsford, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson

DT: Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Kalia Davis

DE: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Logan Fano

LB: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Winston Reid, Justin Jefferson, Nathaniel Watson

CB: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Myles Bryant, Myles Harden, Damarri Mathis, D'Angelo Ross

S: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas

LS: Rex Sunahara

P: Corey Bojorquez

K: Andre Szmyt