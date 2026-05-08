Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah injury update creates major roster concern for Browns

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah offered fans some hope that he could one day return from the 2024 neck injury that required a brief stay in the hospital. He was considered a major long shot at best to suit up for the Browns in 2026, though.

The team made that official on Friday morning, placing Owusu-Koramoah on the season-ending reserve/physically unable to perform list for the second straight year. While hardly a surprise, the move does put Cleveland’s plan at linebacker under the microscope.

Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters at the combine that he wasn’t “overly optimistic” about JOK playing in 2026. He hasn’t played since October 2024, when he was briefly hospitalized with a neck injury after attempting to tackle Ravens RB Derrick Henry.



JOK is pursuing his… https://t.co/r19oUBBFFR — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 8, 2026

Cleveland’s current group around reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger leaves much to be desired. The Browns lost one of their leading tacklers and playmakers from 2025 when Devin Bush left in free agency for a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears. They pivoted quickly to veteran Quincy Williams and used a fifth-round draft pick on Alabama’s Justin Jefferson.

Unless the Browns plan to utilize second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in more of a hybrid role this season, a corresponding move could be needed to fill out a group that currently includes fringe 53-man roster players like Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Nathaniel Watson, and Edefuan Ulofoshio on the depth chart.

The Browns’ next move at linebacker may already be taking shape

This isn’t an ideal time to be in the market for veteran depth at any position, with the major roster-building phase of the offseason now behind us.

There’s as much player movement in August of any month on the NFL calendar, though, and the Browns are likely already scheming their next move.

Browns GM Andrew Berry is a firm believer in collecting future Day 3 draft capital, and flipping those picks for veteran talent ahead of roster cut-down day. It’s a strategy that’s been mastered over the years by Berry’s mentor, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

One potential candidate could be Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins. He led the NFL with 99 solo tackles in 2025 and is entering a contract year. The Dolphins are in a state of transition after hiring a first-time head coach in Jeff Hafley and cutting ties with former franchise pillars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa. They also just used a second-round draft pick on star Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

The pickings are slim in free agency, but bringing back Jerome Baker could be a low-cost depth option for the Browns. He played over 260 defensive snaps in a rotational role last season, per Pro Football Focus, and was also a core special teamer.

It feels highly unlikely that the Browns would roll with Jefferson, the 149th overall pick in April’s draft, in a prominent role on defense right out of the chute this season. A corresponding move for Owusu-Koramoah is coming, even if it doesn’t happen right away.