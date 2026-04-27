Draft expert explains why Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could make the Browns look genius

Coming off a great 2025 draft class, the Cleveland Browns were facing high expectation to do it again. While only time will tell if the franchise will be successful or not, the Browns are definitely passing the test on paper. With the 2026 draft complete, Cleveland has been named one of the early winners.

The strength of the Browns’ draft class came in the first four picks. Cleveland selected offensive lineman Spencer Fano and wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round, and followed up with another wideout, Denzel Boston, in the second round. Later in the second round, the Browns landed potentially the steal of the draft, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Draft analysts are already buzzing about Cleveland landing the safety and when they did. In a recent ESPN piece, naming some 2026 draft superlatives, McNeil-Warren's name came up multiple times. Draft expert Jordan Reid made the case that McNeil-Warren was the best value pick of the second round, and Reid also argued that the safety will eventually make people wonder how he fell to where he did.

Browns praised for valuable Emmanuel McNeil-Warren selection

While there are typically a lot of good prospects still available in the second round, the reason Reid believes Emmanuel McNeil-Warren stood above the rest is that many draft analysts had the safety as a top-25 draft prospect. In most of the mock drafts that were released the week before the draft, McNeil-Warren was projected to go in the late teens — the Browns got him with the 58th overall pick. With no concerning issues surrounding him, it doesn’t get much more valuable than that.

That also ties into Reid’s other point, that in five years, everyone is going to wonder why he fell in the draft. The draft expert admitted that he can’t think of a reason why McNeil-Warren went in the second round, but he knows Cleveland will be thankful.

"I'm confused why he fell to the latter part of Round 2. He has good size, is versatile on the back end and has the ball production to match. He also went to the perfect spot, as Cleveland already has excellent defensive backs, which will free McNeil-Warren up to wear multiple hats in the secondary." Jordan Reid (ESPN)

The Browns had their eyes on the safety, who played his college ball in Ohio at Toledo, all throughout the draft process. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry revealed that the team considered taking McNeil-Warren at No. 39, over Denzel Boston, so the team was ecstatic that it could get him at 58. Now, he has the opportunity to show why people are so excited about this Browns draft class.