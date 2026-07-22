The Browns just climbed 25 spots on a list the NFL world can't ignore

The Cleveland Browns won’t win many preseason races in 2026. They’ve already been dismissed nationally in just about every quarterback and skill-position group ranking.

That comes with the territory when you could realistically field the NFL’s youngest roster. The only rankings Browns fans should be taking seriously this year are the ones regarding young talent.

Per ESPN’s latest deep dive into the NFL’s 32 rosters, the Browns are heading to the moon.

In 2025, Cleveland ranked 29th in ESPN’s under-25 talent rankings. This year, after breakout seasons from linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and another highly-rated draft haul, the Browns climbed 25 spots into the top five.

Here’s why data analyst Aaron Schatz ranked the Browns No. 4 overall:

“Let's start on offense, where the talent is really young,” Schatz wrote. “Fannin far outplayed what we usually see from a rookie tight end, catching 72 passes for 731 yards, and he just turned 22. Running back Quinshon Judkins is also 22, and his backup, Dylan Sampson, is 21. The Browns drafted two wide receivers this year: 21-year-old KC Concepcion and 22-year-old Denzel Boston. And this year's No. 9 pick, left tackle [Spencer] Fano, doesn't turn 22 until November.

On defense, we start with Defensive Rookie of the Year Schwesinger, who turned 23 in February. [Mason] Graham, last year's first-round pick, is 23. Second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is 22 years old, and veteran safety Ronnie Hickman is still just 24 after three seasons in the NFL.”

ESPN just delivered the one preseason ranking that should give Browns fans hope

The best part of ESPN’s list is that it doesn’t include Jared Verse, who turned 25 last November and missed their age cutoff. It goes without saying that Verse is expected to be among the Browns’ best players for years to come, and he’s only entering his third year as a pro.

The downside to this conversation, though, is the reality of how the Browns are treating this upcoming 2026 season. We haven’t even reached training camp yet, and fans already know that wins and losses will be relative. It will be easier to stomach the sub-.500 record that’s almost certainly coming if the team’s top rookies like Fano, Boston, and Concepcion make an immediate impact, and second-year pros like Schwesinger, Fannin, and Judkins continue to ascend.

It’s hard to view the decision to trade Myles Garrett on June 1 other than a white-flag moment. GM Andrew Berry has used the term “timeline” often this offseason, and Cleveland understands that its chances of truly competing will be much higher in 2028 than they are entering 2026.

Hey, at least Browns fans know what to expect going in. If anything, this is a refreshing preseason ranking that justifies Cleveland’s decision to throttle down into its current youth movement.