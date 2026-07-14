Browns need to prove haters wrong again after shockingly low offensive ranking

The Cleveland Browns are positioned for yet another season near the bottom of the league in the eyes of many, as this team will need to prove that an offense led by either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will have enough firepower to compete in an improved AFC.

CBS Sports' "triplet" rankings, which compare every team's combination of starting quarterback, running back, and top pass-catching option, had the Browns ranked in dead last. Even the Miami Dolphins, who tore down their roster so violently that the panel couldn't even pick a name for the pass-catcher section, were ahead of Cleveland.

No one believes the Browns, as currently constructed, are going to make any noise in the 2026 season. It's on Sanders, new head coach Todd Monken, and the collection of young players to show the haters that they have what it takes to blend together and reverse years of misfortune.

Browns' "triplets" ranked as worst group in NFL by CBS

Sanders starting over Watson might be a bit of an upset, but with the veteran's horrid play over the last few years and Sanders showing he has enough flashes of solid play to warrant a longer look, there's a possibility that Sanders will be equipped to make the most out of his collection of receivers.

Judkins started to slow down at the end of last season, but the young thumper still profiles as a quality between-the-tackles runner who could challenge for 1,000 yards if he plays all 17 games. Fannin proved to be one of the steals of the 2025 Draft, and his receiving upside could give the Browns a starting tight end for the next decade.

Bringing Monken into the equation is not discussed enough when analyzing the Cleveland attack. Not only is he fresh off helping Lamar Jackson win an MVP, but his history in the NFL shows that he is one of the premier vertical passing game architects. Sanders was at his best at the collegiate level when the offense took advantage of his accuracy on deep shots down the field.

Monken and Sanders meshing with a menagerie of skill position players that include Judkins, Fannin, and a pair of highly-touted rookie wideouts in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston could give the Browns their best offense since the Baker Mayfield days. Even without Myles Garrett, there's a path to success in 2026.