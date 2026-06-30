Deshaun Watson's biggest edge in Browns' QB battle isn't his $46 million salary

We probably spent too much time debating the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition this spring. The good stuff doesn’t really arrive until July 28, when the Browns will reconvene for Day 1 of training camp. The reports coming out of Berea will carry a lot more weight when the pads come on and both Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are running head coach Todd Monken’s offense at real speed (and against a real pass rush).

The brutal truth? We're fortunate to have what still feels like a true competition at this point. Sanders was in a tough spot at the start of OTAs, entering Year 2 with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and play caller. Browns quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian — another new hire — praised Sanders’ dedication to improving his craft this offseason, especially his post-snap processing and footwork.

But, again, those skills are about to be put to the test during training camp, when NFL rules will allow Cleveland's coaching staff to simulate real football situations.

Bajakian’s comments on Watson, via clevelandbrowns.com associate editor Kelsey Russo, at least made it sound like Watson’s experience in similar pro-style offenses in Houston, systems that place a heavy emphasis on pre-snap communication and adjustments, could be an edge when the bullets start flying for real this summer.

"So, the biggest thing for him was being able to translate what we're doing to something he's done in the past," Bajakian said. "He's an extremely fast processor, very smart guy, he's been working his butt off. The amount of preparation he put in before we even were able to get our hands on him, in Phase 1, he came in and we started talking about schemes and concepts and techniques, and he would refer back to the Baltimore video and refer to things that Lamar (Jackson) was doing. It was obvious to us that before we had even got him on campus here, that he had done a lot of video work. Things like that are pretty cool."

Deshaun Watson’s experience could matter more to the Browns than his top-10 NFL salary in 2026

From a 10,000-foot view, there’s no logical reason for the Browns to open the 2026 season with Watson as the starting quarterback, even with his $46 million salary.

The Browns have been planning to designate Watson as a post-June 1 release in March of 2027. Even if Cleveland views Sanders as more of a longer-term developmental prospect, it would make sense for him to be on the field building a rapport with the team’s new collection of offensive line and young skill position talent. Sanders is under contract at an extremely team-friendly number through the 2028 season.

But even if the Myles Garrett trade on June 1 felt more like a white-flag moment for this 2026 season, Monken hasn’t carried himself like a coach ready to just accept a losing season. Instead of pumping Garrett’s tires, Monken praised the addition of Jared Verse. When asked about the Browns' potential interest in Brendan Sorsby, if the NFL held a supplemental draft this year, Monken all but shut that narrative down and backed the four quarterbacks that have been in Berea working since the start of his first spring program.

At every opportunity, Monken has projected a confidence in the young talent the Browns already have for 2026, with no interest in talking about hypotheticals related to a draft that’s 300 days away. It’s been refreshing — but it might also be a subtle win for Watson.

If the new head coach picks who he deems to be the best quarterback to lead the team come Week 1, the seven-year vet fighting for his NFL career could be an easier sell than the second-year pro who’s literally still working to get his feet under him.

As Browns fans, we’re already getting our best-case scenario. Monken could have been blown away by Watson’s film-room acumen and named him the starter weeks ago. Instead, he’s doing what’s best for the team, and that’s to let the players go out on the grass in a real football setting and prove who’s the best man for the job.

Sanders could still end up being that guy. By all accounts, he spent the final practices of OTAs and minicamp making a strong case for himself. Watson’s coming off a twice-torn Achilles tendon and hasn’t really gone full-speed in practices since midway through the 2024 season. It’s possible that he physically can’t prove that he’s still one of the NFL’s 32 starting quarterbacks.

The one edge he has that no one can take away from him, though, is his experience in Bill O’Brien’s quarterback-centric system with the Texans. If the competition on the field is anywhere close to even this summer, that mental aspect could be what ultimately lands Watson his job back.