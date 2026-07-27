Jerry Jeudy shuts down viral Browns QB controversy before training camp

NFL training camps are set to kick off this week, and young players around the league could learn a valuable lesson from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Get off the internet.

In Jeudy’s defense, he’s been fully involved and engaged in new head coach Todd Monken’s offseason program. He arrived in Berea shortly after the draft, and he recently took part in a workout in Florida with quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and a group of the Browns’ other skill position players.

But a recent TikTok video of Jeudy’s went viral for all the wrong reasons, to the point where he posted multiple tweets on Sunday in an attempt to clear the air.

I don’t speak on decisions that aren’t mine to make. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control. Let’s stop creating narrative that aren’t there for likes and clicks. I bet this won’t go viral because it’s too positive/real for y’all 💯. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) July 26, 2026

In the video, Jeudy appeared to flash four fingers to a fan’s question on whether he wanted Watson or Sanders to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job in camp. Watson, of course, wears the No. 4. Sanders switched from No. 12 to No. 2 this offseason.

Jeudy also wore the No. 4 for the University of Alabama, though, and he quickly disputed the video, which was reposted by the ESPN Cleveland X account, as being altered for click farming.

"Yall cut the clip perfectly for that narrative,” Jeudy tweeted.

Jerry Jeudy was forced to shut down an unnecessary training camp distraction

The last thing the Browns need right now is another controversy. Thankfully, it seems like the only thing Jeudy did wrong here was hitting record on his phone in the first place.

Fake or not, there’s a reason why the clip of Jeudy quickly went viral. Thanks to the celebrity nature of Cleveland’s quarterback situation, every little thing will be picked at, twisted, and shared until Monken names a Week 1 starter.

Monken and select players are scheduled to speak with the media this week following practices, starting with Wednesday afternoon. The Browns would love to be talking about anything other than Jeudy’s latest post on TikTok, but questions are almost certainly coming.

The good news? Both Sanders and Watson have handled the outside noise around their ongoing quarterback battle like pros, and Cleveland’s young team seems to be galvanizing over an everyone-is-against-us mentality.

Hey, whatever works. But here's hoping the players keep their phones on “do not disturb” as they begin to gear up for fully padded practices and preseason games in the weeks ahead.