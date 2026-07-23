Browns veteran has a golden chance to rewrite his summer outlook

To say that Jerry Jeudy had a tough season in 2025 would be an understatement. He entered the campaign as the Cleveland Browns' primary wide receiver and with high expectations after a promising first year with the team.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for fans to turn on him. Drops, tipped-ball interceptions, and overall misfortune took a toll on his production, prompting serious questions about his future with the team.

That's why it's been so refreshing to watch him put in extensive work to turn things around this offseason.

Jeudy has spent plenty of time working out in Berea, and as shown by Jared Mueller on X, he got a jump start on training camp by catching passes from Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders during a recent workout in Miami.

Isaiah Bond and Jerry Jeudy among those catching passes from Watson and Sanders in Florida pic.twitter.com/rH9NVMmlT8 — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) July 17, 2026

The Cleveland Browns shouldn't give up on Jerry Jeudy

It's easy to be skeptical about Jeudy. He didn't live up to the expectations as a former first-round pick in Denver, and he had some run-ins with those who called him out. Accountability and consistency were major concerns when the Browns traded for him.

That said, the talent is most definitely there. He's crafty and can find gaps in the defense, and most of his struggles seem to come from the mental aspect of the game. He tends to get frustrated and disengaged, but he's actually quite good when he's locked in.

The Browns are putting plenty of pressure on him ahead of this season. Taking not one but two potential alpha wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft was a message as clear as day. Isaiah Bond's latest surge might also put Jeudy's job in jeopardy.

Jeudy is doing what great competitors do. He's not pouting, throwing tantrums, or forcing his way off the team. He's getting to work, being a good teammate, and even helping uplift the very same young players who could take his job.

The Browns' offense should be better as a whole. They have a revamped offensive line, a better supporting cast, a new offensive play-caller, and the quarterback situation shouldn't be as bad as it was last season.

The Browns are leaning toward a younger generation and will give KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston every chance to thrive, but Jeudy should still play a pivotal role. He has every reason to reestablish himself as one of the Browns' top offensive weapons in 2026.