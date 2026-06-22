Isaiah Bond's rise just created a good problem for the Browns

The majority of the non-quarterback buzz around the Cleveland Browns this offseason has centered upon rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. General manager Andrew Berry made a major statement during the 2026 NFL Draft, doubling up on receivers inside the top 40 rather than targeting cornerback or edge, key defensive spots many experts expected the Browns to address early.

Berry’s logic at the time was hard to argue with. When a third-round rookie tight end leads your entire pass-catching group in every major category, as Harold Fannin Jr. did for the Browns in 2025, major moves are required.

But Cleveland now appears to have a logjam forming at receiver, based on who ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi viewed as the team’s biggest surprise of head coach Todd Monken’s first spring workout program.

That player would be second-year wideout Isaiah Bond, who reported to Berea bulked-up and was arguably Cleveland’s most impressive offensive player.

“The Browns drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April, but no Cleveland wideout was targeted more than Bond this spring,” Oyefusi wrote. “The second-year receiver continued to display his speed and showed off the 15 pounds of muscle he added this offseason with a bunch of contested catches.”

The Cleveland Browns suddenly have a good problem at wide receiver

The fact that Bond was gobbling up targets and making contested catches throughout the spring is telling. Berry also relayed strong early impressions of Concepcion and Boston. Back in April, the GM called Jerry Jeudy the team’s “bell cow” wide receiver.

When a player as talented as Cedric Tillman is potentially your No. 5 wideout entering training camp, you have a good problem on your hands. The Browns are currently working on one of the NFL’s tightest budgets for 2026 from a cap and dead-money perspective. Even if Jeudy and his scheduled $22.9 million salary for 2027 remains on the books through next year, the Browns could field one of the most valuable WR groups in the NFL with Bond, Concepcion, and Boston all playing on rookie contracts.

The big question entering training camp is how the snaps and touches will be dispersed with so many mouths to feed.

Any of the Browns’ top four receivers could feasibly enjoy a breakout season and lead the team in targets, with Jeudy likely still first in line. But we can’t rule out Fannin’s dynamic role, as well as a running back group led by Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson that should be able to play a more prominent role in the passing game this year.

Cleveland has routinely carried six wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster during Berry’s tenure, including at least one core special teamer. Bond’s emergence and the sheer numbers alone make players like Jeudy and Tillman seem expendable, if teams come calling with serious draft-pick offers. Jeudy should be worth at least a pair of Day 3 selections. Tillman, who’s still only 26 years old, should be able to fetch the team a late-round pick.

The decision to trade Myles Garrett on June 1 solidified the Browns’ new direction. Developing young talent is now the major focus of this 2026 season, and a wide receiver group of Jeudy, Bond, Concepcion, and Boston at the top is a luxury that Monken will have to handle carefully come Day 1 of training camp.