Projecting the Browns' 53-man roster after minicamp: Who's in and who's out

After years of having an older team, the Cleveland Browns have finally gone through a major turnaround over the past couple of offseasons. General manager Andrew Berry has finally aced the NFL Draft, and the future looks bright in Berea.

Todd Monken's team drew rave reviews early in the offseason. While there are still legitimate doubts and concerns around the quarterback situation, the young playmakers and the new offensive line seem to be ahead of schedule.

This injection of talent has elevated competition in Northeast Ohio, and only the cream of the crop will be in the locker room come Week 1. Knowing what we know after OTAs and minicamp, let's predict the team's 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

Minicamp offered important clues about Cleveland's toughest 2026 roster decisions

Quarterback (3)

In: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Taylen Green

Most notable omission: Dillon Gabriel

The quarterback position remains the primary talking point when discussing the Cleveland Browns. While Monken still hasn't decided who will start Week 1, we know for a fact that it won't be Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel is a casualty of the Kevin Stefanski regime and might not be on the team for much longer, leaving Taylen Green as a long-term project/emergency option. As for Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, they might both take the field at some point in the season.

Wide receiver (6)

In: KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Jerry Jeudy, Luke Floriea, Tylan Wallace

Most notable omission: Cedric Tillman

For the first time in ages, the Browns actually have options at wide receiver. As such, they may finally move on from the injury-prone Cedric Tillman. Moreover, even Jerry Jeudy might lose his starting job if he gets off to another slow start.

Luke Floriea drew rave reviews during last year's training camp before an injury cost him a spot on the roster. Now, he's fully healthy and vying for a roster spot. Monken also added former Baltimore Raven Tylan Wallace for special teams duties, giving him the inside track to make the cut.

Running back (4)

In: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Ahmani Marshall

Most notable omission: Michael Burton

Quinshon Judkins will be instrumental in Todd Monken's offense, but he won't be alone. Dylan Sampson's pass-protection, explosiveness, and reliable hands should also get him on the field in obvious passing situations.

As for Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall, this team might be better off keeping one or the other, but that's not the way the Browns have operated in recent years. They'll likely use one of the tight ends at fullback.

Tight end (4)

In: Harold Fannin Jr, Joe Royer, Jack Stoll, Carsen Ryan

Most notable omission: Blake Whiteheart

This position group has quietly been a headache for the Browns this offseason. They brought back Blake Whiteheart and signed Jack Stoll before double-dipping in the NFL Draft with Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan.

Tight ends are crucial in Monken's offensive scheme, so they might want to bring in an extra body to the room just in case. Ryan was a seventh-round draft pick, but he drew positive reviews during rookie minicamp and has some college fullback experience as well.

Offensive line (10)

In: Spencer Fano, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, Teven Jenkins, Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Luke Wypler

Most notable omission: Zak Zinter

The Browns overhauled their offensive line this offseason. Joel Bitonio retired, and the other four starters were due to become free agents, giving Berry an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and rebuild the offensive line.

As such, we expect all newcomers to make the cut, with Dawand Jones and KT Leveston surviving as rotational/emergency pieces. As for Luke Wypler, he might claim the starting center spot back at one point, with Elgton Jenkins moving to guard.

Defensive line (10)

In: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Adin Huntington, Logan Fano, Julian Okwara

Most notable omission: Elijah Chatman

Myles Garrett may no longer be on the team, but the Browns' defensive line should still be one of the sturdiest in the league. Jared Verse has some big shoes to fill, but the tandem of Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright should make life easier for him.

The Browns will most likely keep Logan Fano around, and not just because he's Spencer's older brother. Adin Huntington gives them a dynamic player to move all over the defensive line, and Mason Graham will be under a ton of pressure to take a leap in Year 2.

Linebacker (5)

In: Carson Schwesinger, Justin Jefferson, Quincy Williams, Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Most notable omission: Nathaniel Watson

The Browns lost Devin Bush in the offseason, but they found a suitable replacement in Quincy Williams, who also has ties to defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. Winston Reid should round out the starting unit.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has plenty of fans in the building, and he'll barely make the cut over Nathaniel Watson. As for Justin Jefferson, he's expected to contribute right away on special teams and challenge Reid for the third starting spot.

Defensive back (8)

In: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Myles Harden, Dom Jones, D'Angelo Ross

Most notable omission: Myles Bryant

The Browns will go a bit light in the defensive backs department, mostly due to a lack of options. They're already locked in with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell at cornerback, but there's a significant drop-off after that.

Their safety unit is among the league's best, with Grant Delpit, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Ronnie Hickman, but they can certainly use another option on the boundary. That might be a point of emphasis before the trade deadline.

Specialist (3)

In: Cory Bojorquez, Andre Szmyt, Rex Sunahara

Bubba Ventrone's departure might work like a charm in Cleveland. The Browns had one of the worst special teams units under his guidance, and new special teams coordinator Byron Storer has a low bar to clear.