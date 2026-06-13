Mason Graham's offseason has suddenly taken a negative turn

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class of 2025 drew positive reviews despite the team's struggles. Carson Schwesinger ran away with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and they found other building blocks like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr.

However, their highest draft pick went mostly unnoticed. No one said much of rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham, and while some of that might be related to his position, some expected more from the rookie No. 5 pick.

That's why watching how things have turned out for him recently might be a bit discouraging. Not only did he lose Myles Garrett, but he was also spotted wearing a walking boot due to an undisclosed foot injury that kept him off the field during minicamp.

Mason Graham is silently one of the Browns' biggest offseason losers

He may not get credit for it, but Graham's presence helped Myles Garrett break the single-season record for most sacks. His pass-rushing arsenal is a work in progress, but his ability to move people around and put pressure at the line of scrimmage freed the reigning Defensive Player of the Year more often than in the previous year.

That said, it was a two-way street. No defensive player pulls as much gravity as Garrett, and that will only put more weight in Graham's shoulders in year two. Of course, Jared Verse is a rising star who's also worth some eyeballs, chip blocks and double-teams, but he's no Garrett, at least at this point in his development.

Graham will have no choice but to speed things up. The Browns can't afford to be as patient with him anymore, and his pass-rushing will have to catch up to his prowess against the run. The upside is there, but the time might not.

That's why every single rep is crucial, even if it's just minicamp. He's one of the team's most valuable and promising players, and his undisclosed injury is certainly something worth keeping an eye on. It may not be serious; otherwise, the team would've announced something, but still.

Expectations will always be higher for first-round picks. Not many defensive tackles go No. 5, and as well as Graham plays, he will always be held to a different standard. He'll now have some catching up to do after he heals and gets back on the field in training camp, all while getting used to a new defensive coordinator and not playing next to the best defensive player in the world. It could be worse, but it definitely didn't get any easier for him.