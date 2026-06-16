The Browns might still address one sneaky roster need before training camp

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with three obvious and equally big roster needs. They still didn't have a clear starting quarterback, needed a left tackle, and had a huge void in the wide receiver room.

General manager Andrew Berry worked overtime to take care of tackle and wide receiver, and head coach Todd Monken is still evaluating the quarterback situation. For the most part, this team checked the boxes on their priority list.

However, it takes a village to succeed in this league, and those weren't the team's only needs. That's why, after watching the team at OTAs and minicamp, analyst Nathan Segura believes the Browns are still a bit thin at cornerback and that they might still bring in reinforcements for that room.

"I noted Tyson Campbell. His flowers were given," Segura said on the Browns Daily podcast. "We haven't seen Denzel (Ward) out there. Myles Harden's done a fine job, but beyond that — big questions. I would not be surprised at all if they brought somebody into the (cornerback) room. I think it is a necessity based on what I've seen."

Browns analyst believes Cleveland still needs help at cornerback

Tyson Campbell looked the part when he arrived in Berea midseason in 2025. Acquiring him was a savvy move by Berry, as he was a better fit for the defense than Greg Newsome II, and he was under team control for the long run at a team-friendly price.

Denzel Ward is probably the most criminally underrated player in all of football. He and the team have both reaffirmed that he's not available, not even after the Myles Garrett trade, so there shouldn't be anything to worry about there.

As for Myles Harden, the Browns might deploy rookie second-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a big nickel early and often. Harden is not a superstar by any means, and the slot is probably the defense's weakest link right now.

The Browns also have Anthony Kendall, Dom Jones, D'Angelo Ross, Myles Bryant, Tre Avery, Nate Evans, Michael Coats Jr., and Tyron Herring on the roster, but most of them won't even make the 53-man roster. It makes perfect sense to seek external options, though there might not be many available at this point in the offseason.

As things stand now, Kenny Moore II looks like the safest and best bet for any team looking for more help in the slot. Outside of him, the remaining options come with significant questions, whether due to age, injuries, or recent performance.

The Browns aren't likely to make any big moves before the start of the season, but we've seen that Berry is always lurking in the shadows and keeping an eye out for what might be available. With him, you just have to expect the unexpected.