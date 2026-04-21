This Pro Bowler on the trade block could solve a sneaky Browns problem

The 2025 Cleveland Browns defensive efforts were not even truly reflected by their absurd statistics. This is largely due to the nuanced ways in which an offense (and special teams) can negatively impact the defense. By going three-and-out, allowing good returns for the other team, and having a lot of turnovers, you increase the stress on your defense tenfold.

The 2025 Cleveland Browns offense gained the 30th-fewest first downs in the league, while their 25 turnovers also ranked 30th. Finally, the opposing team's average starting field position of the 34.1 yard line surrendered was somehow even worse — 32nd in a league with 32 teams. Despite being an unmitigated recipe for disaster, the Browns defense still managed to allow the 14th fewest points and fourth fewest yards. But here's the thing: it can get even better.

The latest development out west in Indianapolis just provided the perfect solution to the Browns' biggest defensive weakness. Last year's starting nickel cornerback Myles Harden struggled, surrendering a 120.0 passer rating. Enter: Kenny Moore II. Moore has long been among the league's best nickel cornerbacks, and his newly reported availability could be coming at the perfect time.

Why Kenny Moore is a perfect fit for Browns defense

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made headlines on Monday when he revealed that two Colts veterans would be sitting out the voluntary part of the offseason as they seek a trade to a new destination. While the Browns have been previously linked to quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's cornerback Kenny Moore II who would make the most sense for Cleveland.

The Colts are rumored to be considering a release if no trade partner materializes. By golly, that's Andrew Berry's music. Similar to their acquisition of Tytus Howard, Andrew Berry may opt to trade for Moore rather than having to compete for his services on the open market. The compensation given up to Indy would essentially be the cost of exclusive negotiating rights.

Armed with four Day 3 picks, as well as any picks that might come as a result of a trade-down from No. 6, the Browns are in prime position to make an offer for the former Pro Bowler. The fit would be seamless for Cleveland's defense, and detractors should look no further than Moore's advanced metrics in 2025 if they think "Father Time" has caught up to him.

Moore's 87.8 passer rating surrendered was rock-solid, and actually a few ticks better than Denzel Ward's 88.1. His grouping with Ward and 2025 surprise trade acquisition Tyson Campbell would give the Browns one of the league's best cornerback groups. It wouldn't stop there, though. Their wealth of leadership and knowledge is something the team will need as their young offense finds its footing under Todd Monken.

Any concerns about Moore's contract could also quickly be squashed. He is in the final year of his deal, meaning that the Browns would be able to move on after 2026 with nothing lost financially if his play warrants it. His $10 million salary is also hardly prohibitive, as it ranks 34th among cornerbacks. As a former undrafted free agent from Division II Valdosta State who built himself into a Pro Bowl corner, however, he's made an entire career off proving doubters wrong.

Hopefully the Browns can learn that from him, rather than the alternative.