Browns 7-round mock draft just became more likely after Adam Schefter’s report

NFL insider Adam Schefter published his annual pre-draft column on Monday, and what he’s hearing about the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 6 overall is exactly what fans have been expecting for weeks.

Per Schefter, the Browns’ blockbuster trade-down with the Jacksonville Jaguars was agreed upon well before Day 1 of the 2025 draft. It’s possible that GM Andrew Berry and the Browns take a similar approach to Thursday's opening night of the 2026 draft, as buzz around Cleveland trading out of the No. 6 pick just won’t go away.

"One year later, the Browns are already taking calls about the No. 6 pick, and sources said they're open to moving it,” Schefter wrote for ESPN on Monday. “Another move back would give the Browns more capital in a draft in which they are already scheduled to have nine picks, including Nos. 6 and 24 in the first round.”

With the Browns’ preferred strategy in mind, coupled with the Cincinnati Bengals shipping the No. 10 overall pick to the New York Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, let’s react to it all with a new seven-round mock draft.

Adam Schefter just reinforced Browns’ likely move at No. 6

Projected trade with the Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland was Schefter’s most likely team to trade back early in the 2026 draft. His favorite team to trade up? That would be the Dallas Cowboys.

Using longtime Cowboys expert Marcus Mosher’s predicted trade package, the Browns move back six spots to No. 12, and come out of the deal with three first-round selections and 10 picks in the draft overall.

Round 1, pick No. 12: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

If the Browns are all-in on one of this year’s offensive tackle prospects, they wouldn’t risk missing him with a trade down the board, right?

A move back to No. 12, one spot ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, feels like a prime spot to target either Lemon or Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson. In this mock, the Giants take Tyson with their extra pick from Cincinnati, leaving Cleveland with one of the best consolation prizes in this year’s draft. Lemon has often been compared to the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, and his versatile skillset feels like a steal in this pick range.

Round 1, pick No. 20: Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

Offensive tackle remains a priority for Cleveland, but with Lawrence now in the AFC North, the interior should be a top consideration early in the draft. Ioane would project as the long-term replacement for Joel Bitonio at left guard, but he played both spots at Penn State and would be an immediate upgrade over Teven Jenkins.

Round 1, pick No. 24: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu, who met with the Browns at the NFL Scouting Combine and also made a pre-draft visit to Berea, feels like a natural fit in this spot. He doesn’t have the massive size of a player like Dawand Jones, but his measurables are strong with 33.75-inch arms and an 82.5-inch wingspan. He’s also one of the most athletic tackle prospects in this year’s class, posting a sub-5-second 40 time at the combine at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds. His blend of size, athleticism, and college production makes him feel like a safe option in what’s shaping out to be a polarizing 2026 tackle class.

Round 3, pick No. 70: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Most draft analysts expect the Browns to select a defensive player well before this spot in the draft, but Moore would be well worth the wait. Per Dan Brugler of The Athletic, he generated a pressure on 17.5 percent of his pass-rush snaps in 2025, which led the Big Ten and ranked top-20 among all FBS defenders. He was a four-year leader for the Wolverines, playing on their 2023 team that won the national title. He’d bring leadership and much-needed depth alongside Myles Garrett and Alex Wright.

Projected trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 3, pick No. 88: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Cleveland will want to come out of this draft with a top tight end prospect to pair with Harold Fannin Jr., and in this mock trade, they call up old friend James Gladstone and the Jaguars to take Delp off the board before the turn to Day 3.

The Browns hosted Delp in Berea and the connections between head coach Todd Monken and Georgia’s program are well-known. He didn’t post eye-popping stats for the Bulldogs’ offense, but he might be the most physical tight end in this year’s class, and the potential fit with Monken makes this a move worth making.

Round 5, pick No. 146: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

It’s time to start chucking darts, and Thomas would be an intriguing one. He’s a bit raw, as he only started one season for Miami. But he was a playmaker for the Hurricanes during their run to the national title game, finishing the year with five interceptions. The Browns have a need at safety with both Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman entering contract years, and Thomas projects as a hard-hitting safety who could carve out an immediate role on special teams.

Round 5, pick No. 152: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Kelly is a fun prospect. He grew up as a competitive BMX rider and fittingly used his speed and fearlessness to turn himself into a quality NFL prospect. The Browns could use some depth behind Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, but this pick would be about adding a core special teams player whose impact would be felt from Week 1.

Round 6, pick No. 206: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Berry told reporters at the NFL’s annual league meetings that the team will be looking into adding another young quarterback to the mix this offseason. Klubnik would be an interesting sixth-round flyer as a former Texas high school star whose career at Clemson didn’t match expectations. Still, he’s a plus athlete the Browns could develop behind the scenes as Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson battle to be the starting quarterback this summer.

Round 7, pick No. 248: Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State

Styles doesn’t profile as a high-end NFL prospect, but his blazing 4.27-second 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine should have him in the mix late on Day 3. Styles played mostly the nickel spot for the Buckeyes in 2025, and the Browns could use some competition there for the returning Myles Harden. Styles is also a former wide receiver who has extensive experience as a special teamer. Brugler ranked Styles No. 263 overall on his big board, but he is well worth a late-round flyer, as Styles would likely be a hot commodity as an undrafted free agent.