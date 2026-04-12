Browns’ latest pre-draft visit adds more smoke around a potential No. 24 pick

As the NFL Draft approaches, you'd be hard-pressed to name a team (and general manager) that desperately needs a pivotal draft class more than the Cleveland Browns. They are in luck, however.

According to DraftTek’s trade value chart, Cleveland boasts the third-most draft pick value in the 2026 NFL Draft (behind the Jets and Raiders). This makes it of paramount importance that Andrew Berry doesn't squander these selections.

Every Browns fan can recite the team's biggest needs. In fact, countless mock drafts have served as gaslighting fodder, projecting reaches to Cleveland with their No. 6 overall selection (looking at you, Monroe Freeling) simply because of their need at tackle. There has been a lot of smoke around the Browns' interest in the Utah Utes' right tackle, Spencer Fano. The latest bit of intel, however, brings another player into the spotlight who has received far less buzz.

The player opposite Fano for the Utes, left tackle Caleb Lomu, posted that he was in Cleveland to visit with Browns coaches and leadership. Perhaps all of the interest in Fano stole the spotlight, while the intrigue in Lomu was quietly simmering beneath the surface. Either way, the fact that the Browns brought him to town is notable development.

Caleb Lomu is suddenly emerging as a real option for the Browns at No. 24

For all the talk of Monroe Freeling being a raw prospect, Browns fans are queasy at the thought of selecting him at No. 6. Lomu is considered a work in progress as well, though selecting him at No. 24 is much more palatable for a team that can't afford to be making recklessly risky wagers at this stage.

Lomu boasts similar anomalous athleticism to Freeling, with his 9.78 Relative Athletic Score proving he's no slouch. That score ranks 38th out of 1,642 offensive tackles from 1987–2026. At 6'6" and 313 lbs, Lomu has adequate measurables for the position, although he doesn't quite fit Andrew Berry's affinity for prospects with NBA-level height and sumo wrestler-level readings on the scale.

Pro Football Focus ranks Lomu as their No. 38 player in the class, seventh among offensive tackles. His 68.4 grade (144th out of 613 qualifiers) for the 2025 season seemingly reinforces the idea that there's plenty of room to grow for the 21-year-old. In Lance Zierlein's scouting report for NFL.com, while he's calculated in his praise of Lomu, it's clear that Zierlein's a fan of the Utes' blindside protector.

"Two-year starting left tackle who is still in the early stages of his development. Utah's run game leaned heavily on movement and misdirection, preventing Lomu from firing out and showing his power. His run blocking trails his pass protection, but improved pad level and a nastier demeanor could close the gap. In protection, he shows good balance with adequate foot quickness, landing quick, well-timed punches and using a firm grip to control rushers once he’s in. His anchor was rarely stressed by power and his athletic recoveries are average. Lomu flashes but is still under construction. His play could improve rapidly with strength gains and additional coaching."

When Daniel Jeremiah penned his mock draft, giving the Browns the dream haul of Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 6 and Caleb Lomu at No. 24, fans hoped it would prove prescient. The fact that the Browns are taking the time to visit Lomu (after previously visiting with Tate) may very well indicate that Jeremiah is on to something here.

Draft day is less than two weeks away, and Browns fans will either be over the moon or woefully disappointed. There's never an in-between with this team.