Browns nail Round 1 in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2026 mock draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, we're fully entrenched in mock draft season. Browns fans have begun to see a theme take shape among experts' picks for the franchise with their two first-round picks. There is a somewhat predictable mix of prospects who continuously wind up in Cleveland in these exercises, and the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah might not appear much different on the surface.

What Jeremiah appears to prioritize in his mock draft, however, is the kind of thinking that Browns fans can get on board with. Fans have been waking up at night in a cold sweat, reeling from a nightmare in which the Browns selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson or Georgia's offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 6 overall selection. Spoiler: Daniel Jeremiah didn't include either of these in his Browns draft haul.

Instead, he prioritized the highest-caliber prospect at a position of need, realizing the Browns are not in the position to be gambling on potential, measurables, or perceived "ceiling" with their top draft choices. While there's no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL Draft, the Browns' haul in this mock draft would go a long way toward building them into a contender in the near future.

Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft gives Browns a best-case Round 1 outcome

Round 1, Pick 6: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

A prospect all too familiar to Ohioans, Carnell Tate is widely considered the top wide receiver in the 2026 draft class. Many mock drafts have the Browns reaching for Freeling in this spot, citing his athleticism and frame. Instead, Jeremiah follows conventional wisdom here and goes with the prospect many scouts believe boasts Pro Bowl tools — now.

In three years with the powerhouse Ohio State Buckeyes, Tate has totaled 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (an eye-popping 15.5 average) with 14 touchdowns. Scouts are enamored with his "elite high-point timing and hand strength" as well as his precise route-running skills. As far as NFL comparisons go, he profiles similarly to a former Buckeye, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave — a three-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Tate would fill a gaping hole in the Browns' wide receiver room after being unable to add any difference-makers through free agency. The Denver Broncos' blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins further illustrates the hefty price tag associated with wide receivers at this juncture, and it makes sense why Andrew Berry has sat on his hands.

Adding someone like Carnell Tate would be a match made in heaven. He instantly upgrades the Browns' biggest weakness on offense and, ideally, becomes a cornerstone foundational piece like all the other Ohio State Buckeyes who've taken the league by storm in recent years.

Round 1, Pick 24: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

The Browns are rewarded for their patience and are able to fill their second-biggest need, nabbing the Utah Utes' Caleb Lomu for their glaring need at left tackle. For perspective's sake, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave Lomu a 6.36 prospect grade, trailing the aforementioned Freeling by a measly 0.02 (6.38). So, in this exercise, the Browns get a prospect who is rated almost identically to the vogue pick at No. 6, 18 picks later.

Lomu measured in at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds at the NFL Combine — prototypical figures for a left tackle at the NFL level. While Zierlein notes that his run blocking skills trail his pass blocking, one could say that's the preferred order for a blindside protector. Nonetheless, Zierlein lauds his impressive anchor, cool demeanor "sifting through games/blitzes," and core strength.

With their revamped offensive line missing perhaps one final piece, adding Caleb Lomu would give the Browns an entirely new starting five from 2025's outfit. From left to right, the new offensive line would look something like: Caleb Lomu, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, and Tytus Howard — a formidable group to be sure that could prove to be the foundation for Todd Monken's inaugural Cleveland Browns offense.

Adding Carnell Tate and Caleb Lomu would instantly plug two of the biggest holes for the Browns heading into the 2026 season. While there are fair questions to be raised about the quarterback position, the reality is that the Browns won too many games to select Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. The remaining prospects don't exactly move the needle, making Jeremiah's picks the most prudent approach.

If the Browns follow this model, Shedeur Sanders or their eventual quarterback of the future will have more than a fighting chance with top-tier talent surrounding them.