Browns-Cowboys draft trade package could be a no-brainer for Andrew Berry

Longtime fans of the Cleveland Browns know better than to get caught up in the hoopla surrounding the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft. With the way GM Andrew Berry typically does business, the Browns are just as likely to trade out of that spot as they are to stand pat and make a selection.

The Browns have made nine draft day trades during Berry’s tenure, and only two of them involved moving up in the draft. They jumped seven spots in the second round to draft linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2021, and last year sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to Seattle for No. 144 overall, which they used to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Outside of those moves, Cleveland’s strategy under Berry has been similar to that of his mentor Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles — trading back to stockpile future draft capital, especially mid-round picks that can be flipped for veteran players at key areas of need.

Cleveland might actually be more likely to trade down this year, given the state of the 2026 draft class. The Browns hold two first-round picks, Nos. 6 and 24, and they’re widely expected to use one of those selections on an offensive tackle, preferably one who can develop into a long-term solution on the left side.

That player might not exist at No. 6 without overextending for a prospect like Georgia's Monroe Freeling. Waiting until No. 24, however, could lead to a similar reach for a player like Utah’s Caleb Lomu.

The solution could be to trade down, target Freeling in a more comfortable range in terms of his value, and continue to attack offensive needs like wide receiver and defensive back with the added draft capital. The Browns should have multiple trade partners, and if Texas Tech edge defender David Bailey slips outside the top five picks, longtime Dallas Cowboys expert Marcus Mosher sees owner Jerry Jones and company picking up the phone.

Browns-Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft mock trade

Andrew Berry could turn No. 6 into three top-25 picks without breaking a sweat

The Cowboys would probably love to fill their void at edge rusher by trading with Cleveland for Myles Garrett, but that deal wouldn’t be possible until after June 1 this year, and even then the chances are slim-to-none that the Browns actually play ball.

Mosher’s proposal is much more feasible. The Cowboys could use one of the picks they received from Green Bay in last year’s blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, No. 20 overall, to land their edge rusher of the future if Bailey's still in play.

“The Browns are in the market for a left tackle and a receiver, but they might not feel like there is one worthy of selecting at this spot,” Mosher wrote. “A small trade-back to No. 12 could put players like Makai Lemon and Monroe Freeling on their radar and would give them more picks in the first round. Cleveland would also own three picks inside the top-25, which would give them plenty of ammunition to address their needs on offense.”

This scenario feels like a no-brainer for Berry and the Browns. They could either use those three first-round picks to add impact rookies to the roster, or look to flip one of those selections for 2027 draft capital. Either way, they’d be in a position of power while still firmly in the mix for top tackle prospects like Freeling, Utah's Spencer Fano, and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

Mosher believes this same move could also be in play for the Cowboys if Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles or LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane are still on the board, so it wouldn’t necessarily be Bailey or bust. Either way, the Browns could easily create a bidding war for this year's sixth overall pick, and the smart money’s on them finding a deal that could set their board up perfectly