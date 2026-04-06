Browns’ 7-round mock draft turns a trade down into a massive haul

Everything should be on the table for the Cleveland Browns when they’re on the clock with pick No. 6 overall in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Much of the offseason buzz has centered on the team’s glaring needs at two prominent offensive positions: tackle and wide receiver.

GM Andrew Berry reminded reporters at the NFL’s Annual League Meetings last week that the Browns may no longer hold the No. 6 pick when all is said and done. Their roster needs extend to all three phases, and a trade down the board would not only save the team some immediate and future salary cap space (that selection comes with a fully-guaranteed contract of over $40 million, per Spotrac), but would allow it to sharpen the edges of the 2026 roster with another infusion of young talent.

Several teams could be interested in moving up to Cleveland’s spot, depending on how things fall inside the top five. For this updated seven-round mock draft, the Browns fetch another major haul of draft capital on Day 1, this time via the New York Jets, and look to kick-start Year 1 of the Todd Monken era with five selections inside the top 70.

A trade with the Jets could change everything for the Browns’ 2026 draft

Round 1, No. 16 overall (via Jets): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Trade terms: Jets receive pick No. 6. Browns receive pick Nos. 16, 33, and 103.

The Browns could go in a number of directions on Day 1 of the draft, but this represents their best-case scenario. Freeling’s been mocked to the Browns at No. 6 frequently in recent weeks, but taking him that high would be a major reach.

In this mock trade, the Browns move back to No. 16, landing their left tackle of the future in Freeling, and add the extremely valuable pick No. 33 to their board, giving them the first pick of Day 2 and two picks inside the top-10 of the second round.

Round 1, No. 24 overall (via Jaguars): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

With the consensus top three at wide receiver in Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon all off the board here, the Browns go with the best player available. McNeil-Warren would project as a future franchise cornerstone at safety, shoring up a position that could look a lot different in 2027 with Grant Delpit now entering a contract year.

McNeil-Warren’s ball-hawking abilities and physicality against the run would keep him heavily involved from Day 1 in a defense that could use more depth and playmaking in the box.

Round 2: No. 33 overall (via Jets): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns held the first pick of Day 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft and hit an absolute home run with linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Boston could be the encore.

At 6-foot-4, he’d complement the Browns’ current skill position group perfectly as a bigger-bodied receiver who can go up and get the football, especially in the red zone. Boston had 11 touchdown receptions for the Huskies in 2025, and would instantly step into the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver role if taken here.

Round 2: No. 39 overall: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Browns hosted Thomas for one of their 30 visits, and it would not be surprising to see the team make him a Day 2 target. Cleveland needs depth on the edge after backing out of the A.J. Epenesa deal, and it’s been impossible to ignore the speculation about a potential Myles Garrett trade this summer.

That remains highly unlikely, but adding some young talent behind Garrett and Alex Wright in this draft would make a lot of sense. Thomas would help fill out the room nicely as another pure speed rusher off the edge. He had 6.5 sacks and 28 total QB pressures for the Sooners in 2025.

Round 3, No. 70 overall: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Experts have been mocking early-round cornerbacks to the Browns for about a month now, with South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse easily the most popular. At this stage, landing Igbinosun with the 70th pick would be a major steal. He was a starting outside boundary corner for the Buckeyes’ dominant defense and allowed an opponent passer rating of 42.6 when targeted in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

Both Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell have a history with injuries, and with Martin Emerson Jr. looking iffy, at best, to re-sign with the team, Cleveland could look to add a crucial depth piece who could contribute right away.

Round 4, No. 103 (via Jets): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

The Browns wasted no time addressing the interior of their offensive line this offseason, but center remains a question mark. The team could roll with veteran Elgton Jenkins to start the year, but Slaughter’s cut from the same cloth as the departing Ethan Pocic and would represent more of a long-term solution at a sneaky area of need.

Round 4, No. 107: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Given Monken’s ties to Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team draft some Bulldogs players. Cleveland met with Delp, who is viewed as more of an in-line tight end with untapped potential in the passing game. He would complement Harold Fannin Jr. well while filling a key roster need at No. 2 tight end.

Round 5, No. 146: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Cleveland signed Quincy Williams to a two-year free agent contract to start alongside Schwesinger, but linebacker depth is sorely needed with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s status up in the air. Boettcher racked up 136 combined tackles for the Ducks last season and would project as a major contributor on special teams. He's an elite prospect as a former MLB draft pick.

Round 5, No. 149 (via Bengals): Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

We’re looking for upside in the fifth round, and Randall has plenty of it as a former wide receiver in college. The Browns could use another running back with starter Quinshon Judkins coming off a brutal, season-ending leg injury.

Round 6, No. 206 (via Bears): Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

This might be a tad early for Montgomery, who starred for the Division III Blue Streaks right in Cleveland’s backyard. He put himself firmly on the NFL Draft radar following a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. With their 10th selection of this draft, the Browns don’t take any chances and keep Montgomery in Ohio.

Round 7: No. 248: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Berry has hinted that the Browns could add a young quarterback in this draft, and if they pass on a major swing for Alabama’s Ty Simpson, a late-round dart-throw like this is well worth the risk. Daniels will need time to develop, but his dual-threat abilities are something that could catch Monken’s eye.