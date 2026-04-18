The Browns may have a unique draft advantage other teams don’t

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason by revamping their depleted offensive line. Notably, the top players they added — Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, and Tytus Howard — had extensive experience playing multiple offensive line positions.

Versatility is always a plus in the trenches, but securing this particular group may have been about much more than that. GM Andrew Berry holds pick Nos. 6 and 24 in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, and while the need for a starting left tackle was (and remains) evident, he'll have options when Day 1 of the draft kicks off on April 23.

That's why concerns about this year's top offensive tackle prospects (like Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, and Kadyn Proctor, to name a few) and their future NFL positions may not worry Berry and the Browns as much as other teams — even if they project some of those players as future guards. With the Browns' current group, offensive line coach George Warhop will have multiple combinations to get his five best linemen on the field.

Cleveland’s offensive line flexibility could unlock a different draft strategy

While Tytus Howard has been a right tackle for most of his career, he has also played extensive snaps at left guard, with additional experience lining up at right guard and left tackle. Zion Johnson actually started as a right guard before moving to the left side with the Los Angeles Chargers. As for Elgton Jenkins, he was a Pro Bowl-caliber left guard with limited experience at tackle, and he's coming off starting at center for the Green Bay Packers.

So even if Francis Mauigoa played right tackle in college and has the measurables that could translate to guard, that shouldn't be a major concern in Cleveland. At worst, he's a starting-caliber guard. At best, he's the blindside protector the Browns so clearly need right now.

There are major question marks surrounding this year's wide receiver class, especially inside the top 10. If the Browns feel the same way and Mauigoa, the top tackle on FanSided's 2026 Big Board, is still available, not taking him could be a mistake. The Browns appear likely to move on from Joel Bitonio, unless a decision on his future is made prior to next week's draft, and replacing an All-Pro guard with another high-end prospect makes sense.

In an ideal scenario, the Browns' Day 1 pick would compete with Dawand Jones at left tackle, with Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson at guard, and Tytus Howard at right tackle. Head coach Todd Monken could then hold a training camp competition at center between Luke Wypler and a rookie.

That said, the Browns can get creative here, as their starting offensive line in July could look a lot different than their starting group in September.