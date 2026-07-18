Ranking the Browns' most important rookies (including one Day 3 surprise)

After years of not having valuable draft picks because of the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns have done an admirable job of stacking young talent on their roster. They've put themselves in a position for future success, though it might take a while before they reach their full potential.

The Browns added a myriad of young talent to their offense to kickstart the Todd Monken era, and they could be relying heavily on first-year players in 2026.

Considering that, let's rank the team's five most important rookies ahead of the upcoming season, with three pretty obvious choices, a wild card, and a fifth-round pick who might change the whole picture for this team.

Cleveland's rookie class will shape far more than just the Browns' future

5. Parker Brailsford

Not many fifth-round picks make an immediate impact, and Parker Brailsford will hardly be the exception to that rule. However, he can be a true difference-maker for this team, depending on how far along he is in his development.

Brailsford is undersized, but he's a perfect scheme fit for the Browns. Elgton Jenkins will most likely start the season at center, but he's better suited to play guard. That may only happen if Brailsford shows that he can hold down the fort in the middle of the offensive line.

The Browns will most likely take things slowly with him, especially with so many options to play both guard spots. But if he pans out, he can help new offensive line coach George Warhop maximize his five-man unit by playing Jenkins where he's more efficient.

4. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

With all the rumblings around Grant Delpit and his future with the team, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will be someone to keep a close eye on as a rookie. He might even make Delpit expendable, as the veteran's contract situation remains up in the air.

McNeil-Warren could be the Browns' version of Nick Emmanwori, a do-it-all safety who can play almost everywhere in the defensive backfield. He'll likely get the bulk of his snaps at nickel, but he has the skill set to give defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg the freedom to get creative.

The Browns traded back up in the second round when they saw McNeil-Warren slip. He drew first-round grades late in the pre-draft process, and even though safety isn't a premium position, he could be a true game-changer for this team.

3. KC Concepcion

The Browns used their second first-round pick to get the ultimate speedster. KC Concepcion entered the league with some questions about his hands, but when he has the ball, he could be among the most explosive pass catchers in the AFC.

Even so, he likely won't be the team's primary receiver in 2026. He'll play as many snaps as he can handle, but he'll be more of a big-play specialist and gadget player, making the most of his twitchiness in pre-snap motion.

Concepcion's potential is through the roof, and he'll likely be the Browns' version of Zay Flowers. There's still work to do, and he might need more time to figure things out than another Browns' rookie wide receiver...

2. Denzel Boston

The Browns were blessed to have Denzel Boston fall right into their laps early in the second round. He was a projected first-round pick and the biggest and most physical pass catcher in the entire class.

Boston drew rave reviews during spring workouts. He's got an NFL-ready body and a knack for bullying his way through defenders. While not explosive or the fastest guy out there, he can catch everything, and he makes the quarterback look good.

He has a legitimate chance to be this team's go-to guy right out of the gate. He's a chain-mover, and with top wideout Jerry Jeudy coming off a down year in terms of his production, Boston might be this team's safest bet to keep the offense on the field.

1. Spencer Fano

Unsurprisingly, the team's highest draft pick will also be the most important. Spencer Fano was somewhat polarizing to some, given that he has shorter arms than the average tackle, but his game speaks for itself.

Fano is a true mauler, and his ability to climb and open running lanes in the second level is a natural fit for Monken's offense. He'll move to the left side after playing right tackle for the majority of his college career, so there might be an adaptation period there.

The former Utah Utes star has All-Pro-caliber potential, which is why he was the first offensive lineman off the board in a class stacked at the position. If he's ready to roll from the jump, whoever wins the quarterback competition will have a much easier time than in 2025.