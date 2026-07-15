Ethan Pocic's injury update just changed the conversation for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns overhauled their offensive line this offseason, but one starting spot remains a question mark ahead of training camp.

With longtime starting center Ethan Pocic recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in December, the team pivoted to savvy veteran Elgton Jenkins in free agency. The Browns then supplemented that signing by adding Alabama's Parker Brailsford in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pocic's contract with the Browns voided back in March, making him an unrestricted free agent. His status for the 2026 season had been unclear, but ESPN's Adam Schefter delivered a surprising update on Wednesday morning that could alter Cleveland's plan.

According to Schefter, Pocic is looking to join a team for training camp after being cleared to resume football activities. He's a "full go," Schefter wrote, and head coach Todd Monken and the Browns suddenly have another offensive line option that's impossible to ignore.

The Cleveland Browns should consider bringing Ethan Pocic back

Elgton Jenkins was a solid center last year for the Green Bay Packers, but he's a Pro Bowl-caliber guard. Having Pocic on the team would allow the Browns to play Jenkins at his more natural position, while Brailsford develops behind the scenes as the team's potential center of the future.

With most teams having a well-established offensive line at this point in the offseason, the Browns might also be Pocic's best shot at starting in 2026. Even with a new coaching staff, he's familiar with the organization, Cleveland's quarterback room, and has been the Browns' starter since 2022.

The Browns aggressively filled Joel Bitonio's spot at left guard when they signed Zion Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract in free agency. The team's current favorite at right guard is the returning Teven Jenkins, but he might be better suited for a top reserve role.

A starting five of Spencer Fano at left tackle, Johnson at left guard, Pocic at center, Elgton Jenkins at right guard, and Tytus Howard at right tackle would give the Browns a nice blend of youth, experience, and at least some continuity between the center and quarterback.

This team entered the offseason with a desperate need for a stronger offensive line. They've already gone to great lengths to address that need, but they can't afford to get complacent now.

If Pocic is truly healthy, the Browns have to get him back into the building.