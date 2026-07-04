Joe Thomas sees an overlooked benefit to the Browns' pricey O-line overhaul

The Cleveland Browns had to work overtime to revamp their offensive line this offseason. Most of their veterans were set to become free agents, and while they could've tried to bring some of them back, wiping the slate clean made much more sense.

General manager Andrew Berry started the rebuild with two polarizing moves. Trading for Tytus Howard and signing Zion Johnson made sense from a positional standpoint, but both felt like an overpay. Howard will make $21 million, and Johnson will make roughly $19 million in 2026.

The Browns will also put a lot of weight on a rookie's shoulders, after using the No. 9 overall pick on left tackle Spencer Fano. Their offensive line will feature five new starters in 2026, and some first-year guys could need more time to get their legs under them.

Nevertheless, team legend Joe Thomas isn't worried in the slightest. When asked about the Browns' new-look offensive line, the former left tackle argued that having experienced veterans by Fano's side will make life much easier for the rookie.

"It does make it easier that you've got veterans. I wouldn't have a ton of concerns. I think they'll be fine on the offensive line. I'm not overly worried about that transition, although they are making a full line change. By the time the regular season starts, I think they'll be in good shape and we'll have a pretty dominant offensive line," Thomas said in a recent interview with 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns' veteran additions could make Spencer Fano's transition much smoother

In a vacuum, the Browns' offensive line may not be the most talented, but sometimes the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. If Fano can hold down the fort at left tackle, the Browns should be in a good position.

Offensive line play is all about context. Howard might not be a big name, but he didn't give up a single sack last season despite playing for a Houston Texans team that has struggled with pass protection for years.

As for Johnson, he was a weak link for the Chargers last year, but the physical tools are undeniable. This will also be the best supporting cast that he's ever played with.

The Browns acquired multiple players with extensive experience at different positions, and that should allow offensive line coach George Warhop to put everyone in the best possible situation. Nothing's set in stone right now.

Of course, this unit will need as many reps as it can handle together to gain a rapport. It might take a while before the Browns click and are fully on the same page, but they need to stay true to their plan and vision.

Trusting a rookie to be the team's blindside protector is a major risk, but it was due to happen at some point. Cleveland's offensive line should feature at least four players with plenty of NFL experience, so maybe the fans should just take Joe Thomas' word for it.