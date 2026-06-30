Browns have a hidden training camp battle that could shape the offensive line

The Cleveland Browns revamped the offensive line this offseason. Head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop will have a diverse and versatile group to choose from, and while the projected starters are beginning to take shape, anything can change once training camp begins.

teams must have clear go-to linemen who can come off the bench, replace injured or exhausted starters, and play a crucial role as top reserves.

In the Browns' case, Dawand Jones and Austin Barber both bring different skillsets to the table, and they'll reportedly go toe-to-toe for the team's swing tackle job. As Dan Labbe wrote recently for Cleveland.com, that will be one of the most crucial and interesting storylines to follow in training camp.

"One of the most fascinating competitions on this roster may eventually become Austin Barber versus Dawand Jones for the swing tackle role. Jones brings rare size, length and power," Labbe wrote. "When healthy, he can overwhelm defenders physically and hold up against some of the league’s most powerful edge rushers. Barber brings a completely different skill set. He can really run, and that matters in today’s NFL. Barber’s movement ability fits exactly what Monken wants to do offensively, which is why this competition could become much more interesting as the season unfolds."

Austin Barber and Dawand Jones are battling for Browns' critical swing tackle role

Having too many options is a great problem to have, and props to general manager Andrew Berry for overhauling that unit in a single offseason. Most of the new linemen have the ability to play multiple positions, which gives the team countless combinations.

Some may argue that Barber is better suited to play on the interior. His ability to climb to the second level and open up running lanes, plus his body type, could help him thrive at guard. That versatility could also help him get on the field early and often.

As for Jones, he's a physical specimen and an unmovable force at the line of scrimmage. When healthy, his ability to move grown men around like toddlers turns heads, but his injury history has also capped his ceiling and raised doubts about his future in Cleveland.

Whoever wins the job, the Browns will have more than enough depth to get by for a full season, a major concern for the past couple of years. And, after watching what Warhop and Monken accomplished together with the Baltimore Ravens, there are more than enough reasons for Browns fans to feel encouraged.

There's simply no way to have a competent offense when you can't protect the quarterback or create lanes for the running game. That shouldn't be an issue in Cleveland anymore.