The Browns have every reason to target the NFL's next Jordan Mailata

The Cleveland Browns went to great lengths to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. With all five starters hitting free agency, general manager Andrew Berry orchestrated a complete overhaul, drawing mixed reviews in the process.

The Browns now have a building block in Spencer Fano, along with other promising prospects like Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber. As for Tytus Howard, the jury is still out on the former Houston Texans right tackle.

Considering that Howard is already 30, the Browns should have every reason to set their sights on the league's next potential rugby convert. Just like Jordan Mailata years ago, a new massive physical specimen is taking his talents to the U.S. to test his fortune in football.

The Cleveland Browns should keep close tabs on Ben Te Kura

As FanSided's Austen Bundy pointed out, Australian rugby giant Ben Te Kura has been granted his release from his club overseas. He has relocated to Arizona to work on his game and make the transition to football, hoping to make it to the league in 2027:

"According to the team, Te Kura relocated to Arizona for training and has already attended an NFL camp. He won't be playing for a team in 2026, but you'd best believe he'll be one of, if not the top, international prospects entering 2027," wrote Bundy.

Not so long ago, teams were in awe of Jordan Mailata's physical tools. Now, those who weren't sold at that time will most definitely take Te Kura more seriously, as he has a pretty similar frame to the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Standing at 6-foot-9 and 268 pounds, Te Kura is an absolute monster of a human being. Of course, it takes much more than size, athleticism, and strength to make it in the National Football League, but he's got the foundation, and there's already a precedent.

Even if Howard plays well for the Browns, they have more than enough draft capital to consider making a run at the next Mailata. He's just 22, so they wouldn't even need to rush him. They can afford to take their time with a blank canvas and develop him into the league's next mauling force at right tackle.

Te Kura has a full year to watch tape, work on his fundamentals, and continue bulking up to be the league's next diamond in the rough. The Browns have invested vast resources into fixing their offense, but they finally have enough talent on that side of the ball to afford taking some risks.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Te Kura will even come close to Mailata, a seventh-round pick turned All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. But if Te Kura is available late in the draft by the time the Browns are on the clock, they shouldn't hesitate to take the chance.