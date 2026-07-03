Andrew Berry's 5 best Browns draft picks reveal one painful truth

The Cleveland Browns were a much different team when they hired Andrew Berry as their new general manager. They seemed to be all set at quarterback with Baker Mayfield, and hopes were high about then-head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Berry's analytics-driven approach and experience with the Philadelphia Eagles' front office made him an appealing candidate, and he took the reins of the team with a top-10 pick and seven selections to bolster the roster.

For most of Berry's tenure with the Browns, his draft record left plenty to be desired. But upon further review, it's become painfully clear that it wasn't entirely on him.

Once again, it can all be traced back to the Deshaun Watson trade.

Through that lens, let's take a look at the five best draft picks of the Andrew Berry era. Naturally, we won't include players from the 2026 NFL Draft, as they might be promising but haven't played a single snap.

Andrew Berry's draft history can't be separated from the Deshaun Watson trade

5. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (2021, Round 2, No. 52 overall)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would've been ranked much higher on this list if it weren't for his unfortunate neck injury. He may never play again, but he looked poised to become an all-time great in Cleveland.

A hard-hitting and cerebral linebacker with a nose for the ball, a great feel in coverage, and elite sideline-to-sideline speed, Owusu-Koramoah became a stalwart in Jim Schwartz's defense almost right out of the gate. He was a somewhat surprising pick at the time, given that he was a bit undersized, and some argued he would've been better off playing safety.

4. Isaiah McGuire, DE (2023, Round 4, No. 126 overall)

Not many fourth-round picks are worthy of praise, but Isaiah McGuire has been a crucial contributor to the Browns' pass rush. He has rotated opposite Myles Garrett with Alex Wright, and while he doesn't get that much praise, he has given this team starting-caliber play on every snap.

McGuire has a strong knack for creating turnovers, forcing four fumbles over the past couple of seasons. While he doesn't play a full-time role, he's made the most of his opportunities, logging 18 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits in just 12 career starts.

3. Grant Delpit, S (2020, Round 2, No. 44 overall)

Grant Delpit is one of the most underrated players in the game. Safeties rarely get the recognition they deserve, but Delpit's ability to hold his ground against the run and shadow speedy receivers in coverage has been paramount to this team.

Some may argue that the Browns should move on from him due to his contract situation and the addition of Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. While that might make sense to a degree, he's the team's glue guy in the secondary. If anything, the Browns should look to give him an extension before training camp.

2. Harold Fannin Jr., TE (2025, Round 3, No. 67 overall)

Not many players are quarterback-proof, but Harold Fannin Jr. isn't like most players. Berry wasn't afraid to take the playmaking yards-after-catch specialist out of Bowling Green, even though there were major doubts about the quality of competition that he faced in college.

It paid off right away. Fannin was a wrecking ball down the middle of the field as a rookie, even in one of the worst offenses in football. He's just getting started, but he's got elite hands, speed, crafty route-running, and the potential to develop into a Travis Kelce-, George Kittle-, or Brock Bowers-type pass-catching tight end.

1. Carson Schwesinger, LB (2025, Round 2, No. 33 overall)

Carson Schwesinger wasn't even the first defensive player the Browns took in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was certainly the best one. That's not meant to be a shot at Mason Graham. It's just a testament to how impactful he was from the jump.

The second coming of Luke Kuechly, Schwesinger boasts Hall of Fame potential. He'll carry the Browns' green dot for the next decade if he stays healthy, and while not many teams would feel comfortable taking a linebacker in the first round, he might as well be one of the 10 best players of the 2025 class.

Andrew Berry's draft record deserves more context

There are two obvious trends on this list by now. For starters, Berry has a great eye for defensive players, but maybe not so much for offensive playmakers. However, it's also not a coincidence to see that things were at their worst after the Watson trade.

Of course, not having first and/or second-round picks makes it tougher for any team to get top-tier talent. Still, Berry wasn't the only one behind that trade. He just dealt with the majority of the heat.

No one could've known how bad things would be with Watson at the helm, and most teams would've made that move at the time. Still, given how great a job Berry has done in the past couple of drafts, one can't help but feel that he's been wrongfully accused and mistreated for most of his days in Cleveland.