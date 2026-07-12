3 teams that could try to pry Grant Delpit away from the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have every reason to keep Grant Delpit in town. However, with no new deal in sight and Myles Garrett no longer with the team following last month's trade, the talented safety may not feel the same way about his future with the team.

Delpit didn't participate in team drills during spring workouts. That doesn't mean he's disgruntled or wants to leave, but it will inevitably leave the door open to speculation. That might also lead other teams to inquire about his availability.

However, as great a player as he is, the market for safeties might be limited. Considering that, let's take a look at three teams that would have a legitimate reason to make a run at Delpit prior to this year's trade deadline.

These NFL contenders could view Grant Delpit as their missing piece

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Nick Cross this offseason, leaving a big void at strong safety. They used a third-round pick on a promising prospect in A.J. Haulcy, but the Colts might be putting way too much on his plate right out of the gate.

Haulcy has the physical tools to make an impact soon, but trusting rookies into action always comes with major risks. If the Colts don't think he's quite there yet after training camp, they could consider Delpit as a placeholder in the final year of his contract.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs overhauled their secondary this offseason. Brian Cook left for the Cincinnati Bengals, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is expected to use a combination of Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks at strong safety. That's not good enough for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Chiefs might be desperate for a boost if they don't get off to a strong start, and given how much they invested in their defense this offseason, it feels like they're still far from satisfied with that side of the ball. They have weaknesses in the secondary and could use another enforcer in the box.

Philadelphia Eagles

Vic Fangio and the Philadelphia Eagles took a big blow when they lost defensive back coach Christian Parker. Adding Riq Woolen forced them to move Cooper DeJean to the slot, and while that gamble might pay off, they still have some major concerns at safety.

Andrew Mukuba was inconsistent as a rookie, and Marcus Epps isn't a starting-caliber strong safety. The Eagles like to dominate in the trenches, and adding a prime run-stopper like Delpit to their defensive backfield makes perfect sense. Also, Andrew Berry has strong ties to the Eagles front office, with Howie Roseman being a longtime mentor and his brother, Adam, is now Roseman's assistant GM.

The Browns shouldn't want to move Delpit

All that said, the Browns should still try to work out an extension for Delpit. They might be better off keeping him, as safeties don't usually draw major returns in the trade market.

Even with two budding stars like Ronnie Hickman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren also in town, moving on from Delpit would only do more harm than good. If he's not the one pushing for a trade, there's no reason to rush a decision.