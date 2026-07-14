The Browns' biggest 2026 draft gamble keeps looking smarter

Not all NFL teams' needs are as pressing or obvious as the Cleveland Browns' were entering the 2026 offseason. Fortunately, GM Andrew Berry and the team wasted little time addressing them in March and April.

The Browns were absolutely desperate for offensive line help and some weapons for the passing game. They addressed the first early in free agency and ensured the second need was met during the NFL Draft.

Berry and the Browns took wide receivers with back-to-back picks, starting with KC Concepcion late in the first round and Denzel Boston early in the second. That approach may have been unorthodox, but it continues to age well.

Concepcion and Boston have drawn rave reviews since Cleveland's rookie minicamp, and they should both have crucial roles right out of the gate. That's why it's not much of a surprise to see NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger choose them as two potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

The Browns may have landed two long-term answers at wide receiver

Boston and Concepcion were both considered first-round-caliber prospects entering this year's draft. Admittedly, this wasn't the most talented class in terms of upside, but both players have a high floor.

Concepcion is a home-run-hitting, big-play specialist who will leave defensive backs in the dust with his acceleration. Boston is a mauling, bully-ball guy who could be major factor in the red zone.

They're as different as they are complementary, and that gives new head coach Todd Monken endless possibilities and combinations to get creative.

Of course, projections are only that, and we've seen promising prospects fail to live up to similar high expectations. But even if the Browns don't get two starting-caliber wideouts out of those two picks, they certainly have better odds.

The quarterback situation is still as pressing as it was two or three years ago, but for the first time in years, the Browns have more than enough playmakers to help whoever is under center. There's no such thing as having too much talent at any position, and these new additions will inevitably raise the floor and force everyone to stay on their toes.

There are no guarantees with first-year players, and having two bites at the apple gave this team a clearer path to finding their WR1 for the future.

But if both pan out? The Browns could have one of the deadliest 1-2 punches in the game for years to come.