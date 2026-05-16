Browns' Denzel Boston won't apologize for his bully mentality

The Cleveland Browns managed to get two potential franchise wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft. They leaned toward the explosive playmaker when they took KC Concepcion at pick No. 24 overall, and were fortunate enough to still get Denzel Boston early in the second round.

However, even if the Browns took Concepcion first, Boston may actually be in for a bigger role right out of the gate. He may not be as explosive, but he's a big-bodied receiver with an NFL-ready skill set and, more importantly, a killer mindset.

Head coach Todd Monken let Boston know that he wanted him to bring some "bully ball" to Cleveland. That was music to Boston's ears, as that's precisely what he's looking to do every single time he laces them up.

“When we get the pads on, that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Boston said of his 'Bully Ball' mentality (h/t Nick Pedone). “I’m physically dominant when I play this game of football. Especially when it comes to blocking, that’s one thing that I pride myself in a lot, really.”

Denzel Boston is bringing the physical edge Todd Monken wants in Cleveland

Boston had already made the rounds when he said that he was looking to inflict pain on his defenders. He wants them to reconsider their life choices and maybe even pursue a career change after playing him.

Boston has a boulder on his shoulder the size of Texas, and he's looking to make a statement every single time the ball goes his way. That's the type of mindset this team had been craving for years, and it's infectious.

For years, the Browns have been mocked, called out, and overlooked. Monken is looking to put those woes behind them by building a winning culture from scratch, and it all begins with being fearless and determined to outwork the opposition.

At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Boston gives the Browns a reliable possession receiver to turn to when they need some difficult yards. He brings a level of violence and physicality to the field that will make defensive backs think twice when they try to take him to the ground.

He's worked hard for everything he's accomplished thus far, staying in college despite barely playing instead of transferring because he knew what he was capable of. That's the type of confidence all teams want from their wide receivers.

Football is a physical game by nature and, sometimes, it's as simple as "the guy who hits the hardest and wants it more is going to win the matchup." Boston won't be denied on contested catch situations, and those brave enough to get in his way once he gets into the open field will definitely pay the price.