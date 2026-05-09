Bold Denzel Boston prediction gives Browns fans even more reason to believe

Since the award's inception in 1967, no Cleveland Browns player has ever been named Offensive Rookie of the Year. That should speak volumes about the franchise's perennial struggles on that side of the field.

That's why new head coach Todd Monken was brought to Berea. With a much-improved roster after Andrew Berry's work in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's time the Browns finally put an end to that curse — and they have just the right prospect for the job.

According to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, Denzel Boston enters 2026 as a sleeper candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Browns fans already believed that Boston was a steal on Day 2 of the draft. National buzz like this is just the cherry on top.

"Boston is exactly the type of weapon to improve Cleveland's offensive arsenal and help a quarterback find a rhythm to establish some kind of consistency at the game's most important position, which will go a long way in creating buzz in the first-year wide receiver's favor," Sobleski wrote.

Denzel Boston has a chance to do something no Browns player ever has

The Browns may have taken KC Concepcion in the first round, and Jerry Jeudy still remains in the picture, but Boston brings a different skill set to the table. While he may not be as flashy or a big-play specialist, he's the most consistent, reliable, and physical wide receiver on the roster, especially against man coverage.

Unlike Concepcion and Jeudy, Boston shouldn't struggle with drops. He's the type of big-bodied pass catcher who makes quarterbacks look good with his wide catch radius, and as a possession receiver and bona fide chain-mover, the Browns should be able to get him involved early and often.

Boston is a physical mismatch, especially in the red zone. He and Harold Fannin Jr. should draw most of the targets near the goal line thanks to their size.

The Browns have Concepcion as a big-play specialist, an ankle-breaker in the open field who can leave defenders in the dust with his quick twitch and acceleration. Boston isn't going to be that guy, but he'll do all the dirty work to help keep the offense on the field.

A lot has been said of this year's underwhelming quarterback and wide receiver classes, so the table is set for Boston to stand out from the rest of the pack. Moreover, with a chip on his shoulder the size of Idaho, the Boise native will be on a mission to prove to the league that they made a mistake by letting him slip to the 39th overall pick.