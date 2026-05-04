3 costly free-agent mistakes the Browns avoided in the 2026 draft

The Cleveland Browns spent big bucks to fix their offensive line early in free agency. Some of the moves were risky, but general manager Andrew Berry didn't hesitate to address the team's most pressing need.

The lack of moves at wide receiver sparked doubts and frustration. But after securing both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team might finally be on a path to solving its issues in the pass-catching department.

The Browns used eight of their 10 draft picks to help the offense. And even though trusting rookies to make an immediate impact comes with obvious risks, this team may have saved a lot of money (and headaches) on external veterans.

The Browns’ draft moves may have saved them from these costly free-agent mistakes

WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings is by no means well-liked in the Cleveland Browns' locker room. Still, given the team's obvious need for a possession receiver, perhaps most players would've looked the other way if the Browns had signed him.

He's perhaps the most overpriced player in free agency right now. Spotrac projects his market value at $22.6 million, which is laughable for a receiver who has never had a 1,000-yard season.

Beggars can't be choosers, and the Browns would've probably been forced to overpay for his services if they hadn't found their guys in the draft. Now, they can let the injury-prone Jennings become another team's problem.

OT Taylor Decker

Decker's shocking release could have gifted this team a proven blindside protector. He could've been a short-term placeholder at left tackle if the Browns failed to land Spencer Fano or any of the top players on their board in the first round.

Instead, they doubled down on the position by taking a blue-chip prospect in Fano and an underrated swing tackle prospect in Austin Barber.

Spotrac projects Decker's market value at $21.3 million per season. That's the premium price a team might have to pay just because of positional value, even for an aging veteran entering his age-32 season.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he had just over 1,000 receiving yards last season, and he proved that he can still keep the chains moving. Despite his off-the-field issues, he's likely to get another shot at some point in free agency.

However, Spotrac projects the Browns would've had to pay him $13.8 million per year, and that's just too much for a player who quickly wore out his welcome in New England.

Diggs can probably still be a productive player, but he's not worth that type of investment. He's also used to getting No. 1 wide receiver treatment in terms of targets, and the Browns will be better off developing their young pass catchers this year.